You’re probably aware that BioWare’s Anthem sort of failed to make the splash fans were hoping for. It may be due to BioWare’s impressive pedigree with games like Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Despite the lukewarm reception, there is still a large community out there enjoying Anthem, and BioWare has noted that they’re quite appreciative of those who stayed and has made a promise to make things better.

Casey Hudson, General Manager at BioWare released a statement on March 19, 2019, acknowledging that Anthem’s launch was rocky and that development is a learning experience. Hudson stated:

We launched a game that so many of you tell us is really fun at its core, but we also had a degree of issues that did not reveal themselves until we were operating at the scale of millions of players. We were of course very disappointed about that, as were many of you. I’ve been in there playing with you since those early days (I’m a Ranger in Edmonton Oilers colors!) and it makes me sad to hear about any issues that would hold someone back from fully enjoying the game. I take that very personally, and it’s been our top priority to get improvements out to you in the fastest, safest way.

Hudson also pointed out that the Live team has delivered over 200 improvements to the game within the first few weeks of launch, including fixes to stability, loot progression and customization. There will also be more fixes coming in the future, with Hudson focusing on the upcoming expansion in May, called The Cataclysm.

Despite the promise of improvement and the commitment to the community, many players have dropped off, due to the many issues since Anthem’s release. With all the incredible games coming out, it’s hard to wait around for Anthem to get better. Still, EA and Bioware are doing the right thing by sticking with it and making improvements.

[Source: Bioware Blog]