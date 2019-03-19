PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 19, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Preorders

Generation Zero: Pre-Order Edition ($39.99)(out 3-26)

Outward ($39.99)(out 3-26)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ($59.99)(out 3-22)

PSVR Games

The Arcslinger ($9.99)

Beat Saber + Monstercat Music Pack Vol. 1 ($39.99)

PS4 Demos

Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 3

Steel rats

PS4 Games

8 Bit Hordes Deluxe Edition ($34.99)

ACA NEOGEO BASEBALL STARS PROFESSIONAL ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2001 ($7.99)

American Ninja Warrior: Challenge ($39.99)

Blood Waves ($9.99)

Cube Zone ($9.99)

DEAD OR ALIVE 6: Core Fighters (Free but requires PS+ to play onlinbe)

Fate/EXTELLA LINK ($49.99)

Fate/EXTELLA LINK — Digital Deluxe Edition ($59.99)

The Messenger ($19.99)

ONE PIECE World Seeker ($59.99)

ONE PIECE World Seeker Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

Peasant Knight ($2.39)

SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION ($39.99)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition ($59.99)

War Theater ($9.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Crossout – Horsemen of Apocalypse: War ($64.99)

Dead by Daylight: DEMISE OF THE FAITHFUL Chapter ($7.99)

Fate/EXTELLA LINK DLC ($0.99 and up)

Fishing Sim World: Lago del mundo ($10.99)

Fortnite – The Laguna Pack ($4.99)

JUMP FORCE – Pre-Order DLC Bundle ($3.99)

LEGO DC Super-Villains Batman: The Animated Series Level Pack ($2.99)

Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ($4.99)

Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM – The Tale of a Timeless Tome ($14.99)

ONE PIECE World Seeker Episode Pass ($29.99)

ONE PIECE World Seeker Pre-Order DLC Bundle ($3.99)

Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 3 ($9.99)

RIDE 3 – Top Performance Pack ($4.99)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Year 1 Pass ($39.99)

Warframe: TennoCon 2019 Digital Pack ($24.99)

War Thunder – Fiat G.91 R/4 Pack ($49.99)

War Thunder – ‘Fiat G.91 R/4 and M60A1 Ariete’ Bundle ($69.99)

War Thunder – ‘Type 74 and JASDF Sabre’ Bundle ($79.99)

PS Vita Games

Fate/EXTELLA LINK ($39.99)

Fate/EXTELLA LINK — Digital Deluxe Edition ($49.99)

Peasant Knight ($2.39)

