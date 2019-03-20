Konami will be unleashing its classic titles on three PS4 with three separate anniversary collections: Castlevania, Contra, and Konami’s Arcade Classics. All three will only be available digitally.

The whip will be cracked when the classic Castlevania titles haunt the PlayStation Store early in summer 2019. The games that will be included in this Castlevania Anniversary Collection are:

Castlevania (NES)

Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge (Game Boy)

Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse (NES)

Super Castlevania IV (SNES)

And four secret titles that have yet to come out of the coffin.

There will also be an eBook, that will have “details provided by developers, artists, and other inspired by the Castlevania legacy.”

If haunting the night isn’t your speed, shooting everything in sight in the Contra series might entice you early in summer 2019. Once again, there are going to be four secret titles we don’t know about yet, but the games included in the Contra Anniversary Collection so far are:

Contra (Arcade)

Contra III: The Alien Wars (SNES)

Super C (NES)

Super Contra (Arcade)

The Contra Anniversary Collection will come with an eBook too, but we do not know what that will entail.

Last is the Konami Arcade Classics Collection, which will be releasing on April 18, 2019 for $19.99. We have the full details on which games will be offered, and all of them will be enhanced with modern features. The list includes:

Haunted Castle

Life Force (Salamander)

Nemesis (Gradius)

Scramble

Thunder Cross

TwinBee (which was previously a Japan-exclusive title)

Typhoon (A-JAX)

Vulcan Venture (Gradius II)

The eBook will come with developer interviews, sketches, and design documents that have never been seen outside of Konami offices before. The documents will include music scores, hand drawn sketches, and concept sheets.

2019 marks Konami’s 50th Anniversary, and these collections will help celebrate the video game company’s vast history, despite recent setbacks like the mediocre critical response of Metal Gear Survive. However, one of our writers Tyler Treese gave it a positive review.

Are there any classic Konami arcade games that are missing? What do you think the mystery titles will be for the Castlevania and Contra collections? Which games are you hoping for?