Since it’s a Wednesday, new comic book day is already in full effect. In both brick and mortar and digital stores, a new Spider-Man comic has hit the stands, Spider-Man: City at War #1. The webslinger’s latest adventure is tied to the PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man. Marvel Games Vice President and Creative Director Bill Rosemann recently shared a preview of what readers can expect from the comic adaptation, which Marvel announced in late 2018.

In a post to his personal Twitter account, Rosemann shared the first four pages from Spider-Man: City at War #1. Check it out below:

Based on the first four pages of the comic alone, it appears the series will at least begin where the game itself opens. After waking up with messages from Mary Jane, Aunt May, and several others, Peter barrels out of his apartment window, headed for a big showdown with Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. The rest of Spider-Man: City at War is bound to remain pretty faithful to the source material, though it will expand on scenes that were not too deeply explored in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Penning the game’s comic adaptation is Dennis “Hopeless” Hallum, known most notably for authoring Avengers Arena and 2014’s Spider-Woman. Michele Bandini and David Curiel are providing the art for Spider-Man: City at War. Bandini has worked with Marvel Comics in the past on X-Men and Captain Marvel books. Meanwhile, at present, Curiel also has hands on another Spidey-centric series, Miles Morales: Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: City at War #1 is available now.

[Source: Bill Rosemann on Twitter via Game Informer]