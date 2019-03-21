Like clockwork, Reddit user, DeftonesBandPSN has revealed the trophy list for the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Days Gone. (It’s recently gone gold!) That Reddit user has been quite reputable in the past, so we have no reason to doubt them this time. The list includes 46 total trophies, with 28 Bronze, 15 Silver, 2 Gold, and a fat Platinum available.

From the look of it, the list seems quite doable, with typical collectible, upgrades, story, and kill trophies making an appearance. We’ll post the list below and, as always, please beware of minor spoilers.

Platinum – One Percenter – Go above and BEYOND, unlocking every trophy in Days Gone Bronze – Just a Flesh Wound – Get out of Crazy Willie’s Bronze – Special Delivery – Make a delivery to Tucker or Copeland Bronze – The Ends and the Means – Discover what happened to NERO Bronze – Lost and Found – Drive south with Boozer Bronze – Brothers in Arm – Check up on Boozer Bronze – Take Back Your Name – Return the favor Bronze – Riding NOMAD – Take to the road alone Bronze – Hold on Tight – See a familiar face Bronze – It’s Getting Cold Outside – Reconnect with what you lost Silver – Morior Invictus – Ride out to take back what’s yours Bronze – I’ve Been Waiting for This – Take revenge, once and for all Gold – Days Done – Complete the story of Days Gone Silver – Ambush Camp Hunter – Complete the Ambush Camp Hunter storyline Silver – Infestation Exterminator – Complete the Infestation Exterminator storyline Silver – Marauder Camp Hunter – Complete the Marauder Camp Hunter storyline Silver – World’s End – Complete the World’s End storyline Silver – One Down – Defeat your first Horde Bronze – Farewell Drift – Accumulate 10 minutes of drifting while on your bike Silver – This is a Knife – Kill a Breaker, Reacher, or Rager with a knife Bronze – Ghost of Farewell – Get 100 stealth kills Bronze – Old Reliable – Kill 200 Enemies with a Crafted Weapon Silver – Variety is the Spice of Life – Kill an enemy with every type of crossbow bolt Silver – Farewell Original – Purchase an upgrade under the Performance, Visual, and Paint Categories for your bike Bronze – First Time Buyer – Upgrade your bike for the first time Bronze – Burnout Apocalypse – Use nitro and drift at the same time on your bike time for at least 5 seconds Bronze – The Art of Bike Repair – Apply 100 scrap to your bike Bronze – You’ve Got Red on You – Collect 541 Items from corpses Bronze – Lend Me Your Ears – Collect 989 Freaker Ears Bronze – Finders Keepers – Unlock your first collectible Bronze – Wannabe Fortune Hunter – Unlock over 50% of the collectibles Silver – The Broken Roadshow – Unlock over 75% of collectibles Bronze – Surviving isn’t Living – Rescue 10 survivors Bronze – Better Living through Chemistry – Upgrade either your Health, Stamina, or Focus for the first time Silver – Performance Enhanced – Max out either your Health, Stamina, or Focus Silver – Best Friends Forever – Receive the Allied Trust status with an Encampment Gold – Best Friends Forever (For Life) – Gain the Allied Trust status with three different Encampments Silver – Make it Rain – Spend 20,000 credits at one Encampment Silver – Welcome to the Party, Pal – Clear all Ambush Camps, Infestations, and NERO Checkpoints in a single region Bronze – Kitchen Courier – Sell Animal Meat or Plants to any Encampment Bronze – Don’t Stop Me Now – Unlock your first skill Bronze – I’m Out of Control – Unlock 15 skills Bronze – There’s No Stopping Me – Unlock 30 skills Silver – Mr. Fahrenheit – Unlock 45 skills Bronze – Go Kick Rocks – Knock down 12 Anarchist Cairns Bronze – D.I.Y. Oregonian – Craft 50 items

What do you make of the Days Gone trophy list? Does it seem too easy or just right? Think you’ll go for the Platinum trophy? Let us know!

