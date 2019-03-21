PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Days Gone Trophy List Makes Its Platinum Seems Doable

Days Gone Trophy List

Like clockwork, Reddit user, DeftonesBandPSN has revealed the trophy list for the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Days Gone. (It’s recently gone gold!) That Reddit user has been quite reputable in the past, so we have no reason to doubt them this time. The list includes 46 total trophies, with 28 Bronze, 15 Silver, 2 Gold, and a fat Platinum available.

From the look of it, the list seems quite doable, with typical collectible, upgrades, story, and kill trophies making an appearance. We’ll post the list below and, as always, please beware of minor spoilers.

Platinum – One Percenter – Go above and BEYOND, unlocking every trophy in Days Gone

Bronze – Just a Flesh Wound – Get out of Crazy Willie’s

Bronze – Special Delivery – Make a delivery to Tucker or Copeland

Bronze – The Ends and the Means – Discover what happened to NERO

Bronze – Lost and Found – Drive south with Boozer

Bronze – Brothers in Arm – Check up on Boozer

Bronze – Take Back Your Name – Return the favor

Bronze – Riding NOMAD – Take to the road alone

Bronze – Hold on Tight – See a familiar face

Bronze – It’s Getting Cold Outside – Reconnect with what you lost

Silver – Morior Invictus – Ride out to take back what’s yours

Bronze – I’ve Been Waiting for This – Take revenge, once and for all

Gold – Days Done – Complete the story of Days Gone

Silver – Ambush Camp Hunter – Complete the Ambush Camp Hunter storyline

Silver – Infestation Exterminator – Complete the Infestation Exterminator storyline

Silver – Marauder Camp Hunter – Complete the Marauder Camp Hunter storyline

Silver – World’s End – Complete the World’s End storyline

Silver – One Down – Defeat your first Horde

Bronze – Farewell Drift – Accumulate 10 minutes of drifting while on your bike

Silver – This is a Knife – Kill a Breaker, Reacher, or Rager with a knife

Bronze – Ghost of Farewell – Get 100 stealth kills

Bronze – Old Reliable – Kill 200 Enemies with a Crafted Weapon

Silver – Variety is the Spice of Life – Kill an enemy with every type of crossbow bolt

Silver – Farewell Original – Purchase an upgrade under the Performance, Visual, and Paint Categories for your bike

Bronze – First Time Buyer – Upgrade your bike for the first time

Bronze – Burnout Apocalypse – Use nitro and drift at the same time on your bike time for at least 5 seconds

Bronze – The Art of Bike Repair – Apply 100 scrap to your bike

Bronze – You’ve Got Red on You – Collect 541 Items from corpses

Bronze – Lend Me Your Ears – Collect 989 Freaker Ears

Bronze – Finders Keepers – Unlock your first collectible

Bronze – Wannabe Fortune Hunter – Unlock over 50% of the collectibles

Silver – The Broken Roadshow – Unlock over 75% of collectibles

Bronze – Surviving isn’t Living – Rescue 10 survivors

Bronze – Better Living through Chemistry – Upgrade either your Health, Stamina, or Focus for the first time

Silver – Performance Enhanced – Max out either your Health, Stamina, or Focus

Silver – Best Friends Forever – Receive the Allied Trust status with an Encampment

Gold – Best Friends Forever (For Life) – Gain the Allied Trust status with three different Encampments

Silver – Make it Rain – Spend 20,000 credits at one Encampment

Silver – Welcome to the Party, Pal – Clear all Ambush Camps, Infestations, and NERO Checkpoints in a single region

Bronze – Kitchen Courier – Sell Animal Meat or Plants to any Encampment

Bronze – Don’t Stop Me Now – Unlock your first skill

Bronze – I’m Out of Control – Unlock 15 skills

Bronze – There’s No Stopping Me – Unlock 30 skills

Silver – Mr. Fahrenheit – Unlock 45 skills

Bronze – Go Kick Rocks – Knock down 12 Anarchist Cairns

Bronze – D.I.Y. Oregonian – Craft 50 items

What do you make of the Days Gone trophy list? Does it seem too easy or just right? Think you’ll go for the Platinum trophy? Let us know!

[Source: Reddit]