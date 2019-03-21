Like clockwork, Reddit user, DeftonesBandPSN has revealed the trophy list for the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Days Gone. (It’s recently gone gold!) That Reddit user has been quite reputable in the past, so we have no reason to doubt them this time. The list includes 46 total trophies, with 28 Bronze, 15 Silver, 2 Gold, and a fat Platinum available.
From the look of it, the list seems quite doable, with typical collectible, upgrades, story, and kill trophies making an appearance. We’ll post the list below and, as always, please beware of minor spoilers.
Platinum – One Percenter – Go above and BEYOND, unlocking every trophy in Days Gone
Bronze – Just a Flesh Wound – Get out of Crazy Willie’s
Bronze – Special Delivery – Make a delivery to Tucker or Copeland
Bronze – The Ends and the Means – Discover what happened to NERO
Bronze – Lost and Found – Drive south with Boozer
Bronze – Brothers in Arm – Check up on Boozer
Bronze – Take Back Your Name – Return the favor
Bronze – Riding NOMAD – Take to the road alone
Bronze – Hold on Tight – See a familiar face
Bronze – It’s Getting Cold Outside – Reconnect with what you lost
Silver – Morior Invictus – Ride out to take back what’s yours
Bronze – I’ve Been Waiting for This – Take revenge, once and for all
Gold – Days Done – Complete the story of Days Gone
Silver – Ambush Camp Hunter – Complete the Ambush Camp Hunter storyline
Silver – Infestation Exterminator – Complete the Infestation Exterminator storyline
Silver – Marauder Camp Hunter – Complete the Marauder Camp Hunter storyline
Silver – World’s End – Complete the World’s End storyline
Silver – One Down – Defeat your first Horde
Bronze – Farewell Drift – Accumulate 10 minutes of drifting while on your bike
Silver – This is a Knife – Kill a Breaker, Reacher, or Rager with a knife
Bronze – Ghost of Farewell – Get 100 stealth kills
Bronze – Old Reliable – Kill 200 Enemies with a Crafted Weapon
Silver – Variety is the Spice of Life – Kill an enemy with every type of crossbow bolt
Silver – Farewell Original – Purchase an upgrade under the Performance, Visual, and Paint Categories for your bike
Bronze – First Time Buyer – Upgrade your bike for the first time
Bronze – Burnout Apocalypse – Use nitro and drift at the same time on your bike time for at least 5 seconds
Bronze – The Art of Bike Repair – Apply 100 scrap to your bike
Bronze – You’ve Got Red on You – Collect 541 Items from corpses
Bronze – Lend Me Your Ears – Collect 989 Freaker Ears
Bronze – Finders Keepers – Unlock your first collectible
Bronze – Wannabe Fortune Hunter – Unlock over 50% of the collectibles
Silver – The Broken Roadshow – Unlock over 75% of collectibles
Bronze – Surviving isn’t Living – Rescue 10 survivors
Bronze – Better Living through Chemistry – Upgrade either your Health, Stamina, or Focus for the first time
Silver – Performance Enhanced – Max out either your Health, Stamina, or Focus
Silver – Best Friends Forever – Receive the Allied Trust status with an Encampment
Gold – Best Friends Forever (For Life) – Gain the Allied Trust status with three different Encampments
Silver – Make it Rain – Spend 20,000 credits at one Encampment
Silver – Welcome to the Party, Pal – Clear all Ambush Camps, Infestations, and NERO Checkpoints in a single region
Bronze – Kitchen Courier – Sell Animal Meat or Plants to any Encampment
Bronze – Don’t Stop Me Now – Unlock your first skill
Bronze – I’m Out of Control – Unlock 15 skills
Bronze – There’s No Stopping Me – Unlock 30 skills
Silver – Mr. Fahrenheit – Unlock 45 skills
Bronze – Go Kick Rocks – Knock down 12 Anarchist Cairns
Bronze – D.I.Y. Oregonian – Craft 50 items
What do you make of the Days Gone trophy list? Does it seem too easy or just right? Think you’ll go for the Platinum trophy? Let us know!
[Source: Reddit]