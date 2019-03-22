Straight out of GDC 2019, Paradox Interactive has confirmed that a sequel to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines is coming in early 2020. While the original game was a PC exclusive, it has already been confirmed that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be coming to both PC and consoles, including the PlayStation 4.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines first released in 2004. It is based on the popular tabletop RPG Vampire: The Masquerade. The original title was not a smash sales-wise, but it had become a beloved and enduring cult classic in the years since.

Check out the announcement trailer (which doesn’t represent actual gameplay) here:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be a direct sequel to the original, and it takes place in Seattle. It will be written by Brian Mitsoda, who was behind the first game. He is joined by notable game developers Cara Ellison and Chris Avellone. It has been in development since 2015, when Paradox Interactive first gained the rights to the IP.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 won’t release until 2020, but it is available for preorder now. At this moment, you are only able to go and call dibs on digital PC versions, though physical and preorder preorders will be available at later date. Preordering will get you the “First Blood” pack. It comes with a digital soundtrack, exclusive weapon skins, and a new outfit to use in-game.

There will be a couple of special editions for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The “Unsanctioned Edition” will come with some extra content, including new outfits and a digital art book. The “Blood Moon Edition” comes with everything included with the former edition, as well as all of the DLC.

Not much is known about the game right now, but it will involve some form of player choices, as players will be able to choose which clan you align yourself with. More clans will be added via free updates as well. It will feature a “fast-moving, melee-focused combat system.”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released in Q1 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

