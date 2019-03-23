Now that we have a release date for Battlefield V‘s battle royale mode, Firestorm, DICE has provided a roadmap of content for the remainder of 2019.

Alongside Firestorm, Chapter Three of Tides of War – Trial By Fire – will release on March 25. In April, the game will receive new Combined Arms missions, followed by a new map called Mercury in May. June will see the release of a new mode called Outpost alongside Tides of War Chapter Four: Defying the Odds. Expect new maps – Marita and Urban Combat – and new game modes in June as well.

Weekly rewards, including six new weapons, will await players throughout the quarter.

Last but not least, Chapter Five: Awakening the Giant will launch sometime in fall.

Official details of what’s coming with Chapters Three and Four are as follows:

Chapter Three: In April, fans of co-op can tackle added challenges with their friends as Combined Arms gets updated with matchmaking, two Fjell 652 map missions, and a Hardcore mode. Squad up and show the AI troops who’s boss. We’re cranking up the intensity even further later in Chapter Three. During this time, you’ll experience unexplored fronts as the fight moves to Mediterranean – with the addition of the Mercury map. Here, you’ll take on a massive aerial invasion along the Cretan coast and experience the first and largest German paratrooper invasion ever, based on the real-life events of Operation Mercury. There’s also another new game mode coming. In June, you’ll secure and build objectives to ensure your team assembles enough soldiers to endure through the fight. This is the premise behind Outpost. Chapter Four: In this Chapter, fans of close-quarters combat have a lot to be excited for. Specifically, there’s a new multiplayer map and a new mode coming. In the mode, you’ll take on focused 5-vs-5 Battlefield V matches on tight arenas. Stay, fight, and accomplish more together with your squad across several battlefields designed exclusively for the mode. As for the the close-quarter map, its urban design has been sought after by the community and should feel both familiar and fresh at the same time. The fourth Chapter also brings the Marita map, where you can experience the clash of forces that took place in Greece in late 1940. This second Battle of Greece map takes place along the mountain side overlooking a river, with ambient war from the ongoing conflict in the valley below echoing alongside you.

Details of Chapter Five will be shared in due course. DICE has said that it’ll task players with land, air, and sea invasion in a completely new theater of war.

