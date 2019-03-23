In addition to announcing AI: The Somnium Files‘ release date, Spike Chunsoft announced that it’ll be publishing Gemdrops-developed action-RPG, Crystar, in the West on August 27, 2019. The game, which first released in Japan last October, will be available for the PlayStation 4 and PC.

Crystar follows the story of a girl named Rei Hatada and her little sister, Mirai. The siblings are stuck in the afterworld of Purgatory, where Rei ends up killing Mirai. She later enters into an agreement with a demon to revive her sister.

Check out an announcement trailer and key features below:

Fight through Your Tears in This Action RPG: Combat the Souls of the dead as you explore the afterworld of Purgatory. Play as four different characters and unlock their memories to learn the truth behind their stories and secrets.

Combat the Souls of the dead as you explore the afterworld of Purgatory. Play as four different characters and unlock their memories to learn the truth behind their stories and secrets. Power through Grief: The battle system includes an otherworldly being who fights alongside you. Gather your grief and endure Torments to summon your Guardian!

The battle system includes an otherworldly being who fights alongside you. Gather your grief and endure Torments to summon your Guardian! Tears Give You Strength: Crying will help you take down monsters and empower your equipment. In Crystar, tears aren’t a sign of weakness, they are a sign of strength.

Responding to a question about customization in a recent interview, a Spike Chunsoft representative said that the company has plans to bring more downloadable costumes later down the line. Producer Fuyuki Hayashi added that each character can access up to four abilities at a time, and players can choose abilities according to their play style. Players will also be able to customize their equipment in their in-game room.

Crystar‘s Western version will be fully localized with English text and voices. The game’s standard edition will come with the Summer Collection Costume DLC, and its day-one edition will come with a mini artbook illustrated by character designers Ruichi and ntny. The day-one edition is up for preorder now.

[Source: Gematsu]