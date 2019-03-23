Bethesda has announced that Fallout 76‘s Survival mode, which was detailed back in January, will enter beta on Tuesday, March 26. The competitive mode will come with fewer player vs. player restrictions, high-stakes combat, and a permanent 20 percent bonus on top of any XP that players earn.

Survival mode challenges will be more difficult than the ones offered in Adventure, ranging from taking down legendary creatures to completing “lots of events.” Upon successful completion, players will be rewarded with all-new legendary weapons each week.

Bethesda offered a preview of the rewards that you can look forward to during the first six weeks. Without further ado, here’s what you’ll get for your efforts:

Week 1 Reward (Mar 26 – Apr 1)

“Crushing Blow” — M79 Grenade Launcher

– Double damage if target is full health

– +50% Limb Damage

Week 2 Reward (Apr 2 – 8)

“Medical Malpractice” — .44 Pistol

– V.A.T.S. crits will heal you and your group

– +33% V.A.T.S. hit chance

– 25% less V.A.T.S. Action Point cost

Week 3 Reward (Apr 9 – 15)

“Sole Survivor” — Lever Action Rifle

– +10% damage to players

– +10% damage while aiming

– +50 Damage Resistance while aiming

Week 4 Reward (Apr 16 – 22)

“The Guarantee” — Fatman

– Double damage if target is full health

– +50% limb damage

– 15% faster reload

Week 5 Reward (Apr 23 – 29)

“The Action Hero” — .50 Cal

– Shoots an additional projectile

– 25% Faster fire rate

– 15% Faster reload speed

Week 6 Reward (Apr 30 – May 6)

“The Quick Fix” — Switchblade

– Deal more damage the more chem withdrawal effects you currently have.

– 40% faster swing speed

– +1 Endurance

Bethesda has said that it’ll continue to introduce new challenges and legendary rewards each week going forward. The developer also reminded players that Survival will undergo changes based on player feedback.

“As we’ve mentioned previously, next week’s beta launch marks our first implementation of a more PVP-focused game mode,” wrote the studio. “We plan to make adjustments based on your feedback to improve on Survival as we move forward to make it fun, challenging, and fair for everyone. We’d love to hear your thoughts on things like weapon balance, death mechanics, and many other aspects of Survival once you’ve had the chance to dive in and play.”

