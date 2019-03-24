Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are two vastly different games but fans expect the quality of the upcoming title to be similar to CD Projekt RED’s universally-acclaimed RPG. The developer has previously gone a step further to claim that Cyberpunk 2077 will be a better product than The Witcher 3 overall as the developers have had the opportunity to learn and grow over the course of time.

In a new interview with German magazine GameStar, Quest Designer Philipp Weber revealed that the quests in Cyberpunk 2077 will be more complex than those in The Witcher 3 considering the amount of options players will have to tackle a mission. However, these options won’t be random and will make sense in the context of the game’s story.

Over on Reddit, Weber shed more light on the comments he made to GameStar.

“As a quest designer, I now have to consider the different new opportunities we offer (like using Netrunning Skills, etc.) and how using those often gives you more (as an example, 3 to 5 in some cases) ways how to solve a quest or challenges within a quest,” he wrote. “This naturally makes quest designs more complex in some areas, but it’s honestly great fun to do.”

Both Weber and Level Designer Miles Tost told GameStar that the development team learned many lessons during the development of The Witcher 3, which culminated into a better quality of quests in Cyberpunk 2077. As an example, the duo said that the team realized following player feedback that Witcher Sense was used too often throughout the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Although CD Projekt RED has said that it plans to release two AAA games by 2021, it has refrained from providing a release window for Cyberpunk 2077, hinting that there’s still much to be done.

[Source: GameStar via Reddit]