Activision has been on a spree of reviving old content, including remaking the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy and bringing back the original Spyro that fans loved. We also got the announcement last year that Crash Team Racing was being given a makeover for the new generation while keep faithful to the original game, but Activision and Beenox had some more exciting news to share about the game and Crash Nitro Kart content during today’s PlayStation State of Play broadcast.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will include all 13 tracks from Crash Nitro Kart, adapted to match the CTR experience. Karts, battle modes, and battle arenas will also be remastered in HD, so you can battle in addition to the racing that you’ll be doing in Crash Team Racing later this year. It shouldn’t be a big surprise that the game includes more than just the original Crash Team Racing. Activision’s other remakes have been collections of games, so it makes sense that Crash Nitro Kart content would be included for a massive Crash racing package.

We’ve also got a look at Sony exclusive content you can get in the game. Activision announced retro-themed content that will call back to the original game. “Sony announced today the availability of exclusive retro content for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. PlayStation 4 players can re-live the ‘90s with retro Crash, Coco, and Cortex character skins, their retro karts, and a soon-to-be revealed retro track. Also, PlayStation players who pre-order will receive an exclusive PlayStation-themed sticker pack to deck out their karts in-game. The PS exclusive items, including the themed sticker packs will be available at launch.”

Additionally, if you happen to be headed out to PAX East this year, you’ll be able to get your hands on the newly revealed content at Sony’s booth. There will be a couple tracks available from Crash Team Racing to play, as well as a couple of tracks from Crash Nitro Kart. Papu’s Pyramid and Sewer Speedway are the tracks from Crash Team Racing, while Clockwork Wumpa and Electron Avenue make an appearance from Crash Nitro Kart. Unfortunately you aren’t going to be able to play any of the battle modes or arenas quite yet, but release isn’t far off now.

You can preorder Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled on Amazon for $39.99 or get the Nitros Oxide Edition for $59.99. Both will be shipped and delivered when the game releases on June 21, 2019.

What do you think about the additional content for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled?