During PlayStation’s State of Play event today, it was announced that No Man’s Sky is getting PSVR support later this year with the arrival of a new update titled “Beyond.” Little is known about what this update will contain outside of online and No Mans Sky VR, but we now have official confirmation for one of the things coming with this update in Summer of 2019. No Man’s Sky fans have been requesting PSVR support for quite some time. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the addition of VR into the console version of No Man’s Sky.

No Man’s Sky Beyond

So far, all that has been disclosed pertaining to Beyond is the fact that it is all three of the currently planned content updates rolled into one. The first of these three content updates was confirmed to be No Man’s Sky Online. No Man’s Sky Online will include a bevy of changes to the game’s multiplayer component. Sean Murray, Founder of HelloGames and creator of No Man’s Sky, had this to say when speaking about No Man’s Sky Online:

“No Man’s Sky Online includes a radical new social and multiplayer experience which empowers players everywhere in the universe to meet and play together. Whilst this brings people together like never before, and has many recognisable online elements, we don’t consider No Man’s Sky to be an MMO – it won’t require a subscription, won’t contain microtransactions, and will be free for all existing players.”

Are you excited to see PlayStation VR support finally make its way to No Man’s Sky? Let us know in the comments below what you think of No Mans Sky VR! The virtual reality platform seems like the perfect place for No Man’s Sky, especially when many people had previously speculated that it might have been a PSVR launch title years ago.

[Source: Youtube, Via: PlayStation]