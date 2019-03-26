The first major update for Metro Exodus, titled the Ranger Update, has gone live across PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. This patch adds a number of new features and improvements to the experience. The most notable additions include a New Game Plus mode and developer commentary.

To an extent, these two new additions are tied together. New Game Plus will become accessible to those who complete Metro Exodus‘ campaign. According to a 4A Games’ post concerning the Ranger Update, the developer commentary will be “available through New Game Plus.”

Metro Exodus’ New Game Plus mode won’t only provide players with a new challenge to pursue. 4A Games also added “unique collectibles” that can only be found in this particular mode, which, based on the patch notes, seems to have trophies attached.

For an overview of what to expect from the Metro Exodus Ranger Update, check out the patch notes listed below:

New Game +

On completion of the campaign, you can now re-play in New Game+ mode, granting access to all weapons and attachments unlocked through prior play-throughs.

New Game + also allows to you to adjust a range of variables to create your own personal and uniquely challenging experience, and comes with new Achievements / Trophies. More details below…

Developer Commentary

Available through New Game +, enabling Developer Commentary allows you to find special tape players on which members of the 4A Games team discuss some of the design choices that went into making Metro Exodus in that area.

Improved Controller Responsiveness

While the Hotfix changes were already well received, we’ve added a 4th Controller Sensitivity Preset with more tweaks to sensitivity, improved aim assist, and better ‘dead zone’ per platform.

Platform Specific Improvements and New Features

We’ve added Mouse and Keyboard support for Xbox One, further improved RTX and DLSS support on PC, Dual Shock Controller Light support for PS4 and many more.

General Performance, Balance and Gameplay optimisations

A raft of improvements across the board that improve the overall gameplay experience based on bugs reported, desired polish, and direct feedback/feature requests from the community, including things like a Volume Slider specifically for VO, and more.

Crash / Bug Fixes and Improvements

We’ve fixed numerous crashes – some from your descriptions, and some from the crash dumps you have submitted to us. We’ve only listed a few below, but you should expect a big improvement to stability in this update. Thank you for continuing to help us out!

Full Ukrainian Localization Added

We’re proud to offer Metro Exodus fully localized for Ukraine, the country where 4A Games was born.

NEW GAME + AND DEVELOPER COMMENTARY

New Game + adds a whole new dimension to repeat play-throughs of the campaign. Modify the following suite of modes and settings to craft your own personalised gameplay experience:

INVENTORY MODES:

My Weapons Allows you to start with all weapons and attachments found in the last playthrough Weapons are granted after freeing Anna in Moscow Starting weapons will be the last loadout that was set in the previous end game save All other weapons and attachments previously unlocked will be available in the Aurora Workbench Armory, first encountered in Volga Player Armor/Wrist upgrades do not carry over

One Weapon Reduces weapon slots to one. Any weapon can be used in this slot, but you can only take one with you. Manage this by swapping Weapons in the field, or by using the Aurora Workbench Armory

Crossbow Provides Player with the Crossbow at the beginning of the game in addition to normal Weapon Progression. Yermak gives the Player the Crossbow after Jammer scene in Moscow.

Backpack Limitations Crafting in the Backpack is disabled, you may only use a Workbench Only Weapon modifications allowed in Backpack



AI MODES:

Armored Enemies Human NPC’s are upgraded by one level of Armor across the game if applicable

Tougher Creatures Creatures have thicker hide across the game

Grenadiers Human NPC’s use explosives more often



ENVIRONMENTAL MODES:

Real Time Weather Change the game’s natural day/night cycle from 2 to 24 real hours for complete immersion

Bad Weather Fog, Rain, Snow, and Sand storm conditions occur more frequently where applicable

Radiation is Forever Additional radiation zones will appear across some levels, making the Gas Mask more important



GAME MODES:

Iron Mode Fully disables the Save System, progress is only saved between levels

Developer Commentary Green Tape Players throughout the game will be available to play Developer Commentary about the area in which it is found



ADDITIONAL NEW GAME + CONTENT

Achievements/Trophies

Unique Collectibles:

Additional set of hidden objects in the world, only available in New Game +.

New Game + becomes available from the New Game menu after completing the game once.

Please Note: Starting a new game in Regular Mode or in New Game + will clear your Quick/Auto/Chapter Select saves. You will need to progress again to access later levels.

Metro Exodus launched this past February to primarily positive reviews. Our own review of the latest Metro entry awarded the game an 8/10. As such, it seems the title’s departure from other installments, particularly with regards to the game’s being more open this time, has served the franchise well.

