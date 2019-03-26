It’s exciting when we discover Sony Interactive Entertainment patents—even more so recently, since the company has been so quiet lately. We’ve seen many patents for things that might never happen, like one for a wireless PSVR unit, or patents that are seemingly pertaining to the PS5, like the recent one for backwards compatibility. While patents like that are interesting, they aren’t necessarily unexpected. However, SIE just filed a patent that could be explosive for PlayStation Store users if put into effect.

We got word that SIE filed a patent for gamers to be able to perform digital trade-ins gift games, much like on Steam. It’s important to note that this feature hasn’t been officially confirmed and patents that never see the light of day get filed all the time, but this is still a telling discovery.

For those curious, the patent is as follows:

A user can use the digital copy and perform various modifications to the digital copy. A value can be determined for the digital copy based on the various modifications. At a later date, the user (e.g., owner) is free to give away, sell or trade the digital copy to another party in transaction with terms based on, for example, the determined value of the digital copy.

It almost seems like it’s too good to be true, but even looking on the official USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) website corroborates the patent. We’re very excited at the prospect of this, since we’ve all amassed a giant collection of digital games, most of which we either have not played or don’t plan on playing again.

This might be a way to entice consumers to stay digital, cutting out the middle-man and gaining more profit. We’ll have to see what, if anything, this patent amounts to, but we hope it comes to fruition.

What do you think? Does this patent seem like it will be a real thing? Let us know!

[Source: USPTO via Jack of All Controllers]