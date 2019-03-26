PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 26, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Preorders

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy ($29.99)(out 4-9)

PSVR Games

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs ($14.99)

Cave Digger: Riches ($9.99)

Skyworld ($25.49)

Space Junkies ($39.99)

PS4 Demos

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO BASEBALL STARS 2 ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO PREHISTORIC ISLE 2 ($7.99)

Alwa’s Awakening ($9.99)

Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack ($99.99)

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection ($199.99)

BadLand Publishing Collection ($89.99)

Block-a-Pix Deluxe ($7.99)

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! ($39.99)

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Lite (Free)

Far Cry Insanity Bundle ($99.99)

FMV Murder Mystery Bundle ($22.99)

Generation Zero: Pre-Order Edition ($39.99)

Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol. 1 ($39.99/PS+ $11.99)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel ($39.99)

MLB The Show 19 ($59.99)

MLB The Show 19 Digital Deluxe Edition (99.99)

MLB The Show 19 MVP Edition ($69.99)

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~ ($59.99)

Outward ($39.99)

Path of Exile (Free)

Phar Lap – Horse Racing Challenge ($29.99)

The Princess Guide ($39.99)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ($59.99)

Super Kickers League ($14.99)

The Tom Clancy’s Franchise Bundle ($99.99)

Tom Clancy’s The Division® Franchise Bundle ($99.99)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf ($33.99)

Xenon Racer ($49.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Sin & Sacrifice ($14.99)

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack ($9.99)

Fate/EXTELLA LINK DLC ($0.99 and up)

FINAL FANTASY® XV: EPISODE ARDYN ($9.99)

For Honor Starter Pack ($14.99)

Killing Floor 2 DLC ($4.99 and up)

Path of Exile: Assassin Supporter Pack ($99.99)

Path of Exile: Doomguard Supporter Pack ($59.99)

Path of Exile: Vanguard Supporter Pack ($149.99)

MLB The Show 19 Stubbs Packs ($0.99 for 1,000 and up to $99.99 for 150,000)

SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC4: Amy ($5.99)

Stellaris: Deluxe Upgrade Pack ($24.99)

Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack ($7.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege DLC ($7.99 and up)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Grim Penance ($2.99)

PS Vita Games

Block-a-Pix Deluxe ($7.99)

Metalgal ($3.99)

War Theater ($9.99)

