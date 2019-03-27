It has just been announced that Cyber Shadow is making its way to the PlayStation 4, and that it is being published by Yacht Club Games, developed by Aarne “MekaSkull” Hunziker. If you aren’t familiar with Yacht Club Games, the studio brought Shovel Knight to the PS4 back on June 26th, 2014. Shovel Knight was a hit success, we even gave it a 9/10 in our review! It is no surprise then, to see that Yacht Club Games is bringing yet another old-school, action-platformer to the PlayStation 4.

Only one deadly ninja can save the world from a synthetic apocalypse. Cyber Shadow – being published by Yacht Club Games – is dashing to PS4. Watch the new trailer. pic.twitter.com/UkwgE5TosH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 27, 2019

Cyber Shadow is a highly-stylized, action platformer centered around Ninjas. It also looks heavily inspired by games like Metroid and Strider. When I was a kid, Metroid was one of my favorite games. I used to play it for hours, descending into the depths of a level, hoping to find some sort of upgrade to help me along my journey. Metroid struck the perfect balance between challenging, and rewarding the player, so that you were always either striving for something better, or you were empowered because you were just rewarded with an upgrade. This appears to be the case with Yacht Club Games’ new title as well. Yacht Club Games describes their latest as “the quintessential Ninja Action game,” and they had this to say about its world and what motivates the game’s protagonist, Shadow:

“In Cyber-Shadow, the world has been taken over by synthetic lifeforms. A desperate plea for help sets Shadow on a journey to uncover what started the path to perpetual ruin. Slash through the techno hordes, leap past traps, and nimbly navigate the ruins of Mekacity.” … “Only you can unlock the secrets to your clan’s ancient powers”.

Are you excited to see Cyber Shadow is coming to the PlayStation 4? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Yacht Club Games]