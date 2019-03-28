The latest PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds update introduces the new Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, giving players up to 60 different rewards, new weapons, quality of life improvements, and more. The update is out for PC now and will be coming to PS4 soon. In the meantime, you might be enjoying the latest Horizon: Zero Dawn crossover that’s going on now. Either way, let’s jump into what this update has in store.

One of the biggest new features is the addition of the MP5K sub-machine gun, which has been added to Vikendi, replacing the Vector SMG that was there previously. Here are some key characteristics of the MP5K:

High rate of fire at 900 RPM with reasonably easy to control recoil

Accommodates all attachment slots to allow for a tactical stock, different types of magazines, muzzles attachments, grips, the laser sight and of course scopes

Base damage value of 33

Exclusive to Vikendi

In addition to that, PUBG Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card will run until June 4, 2019 and will add improved features, new missions, and a ton of rewards to keep you coming back.

Aside from the Pass itself, there are some improvements to the gameplay, most notably with fixes to many of the weapons in the game. Here are all of the weapon updates that will be included:

Weapon Balance

M16A4 When firing using burst mode, the initial recoil has been decreased Increased the range before damage fall-off occurs This will help increase M16A4 efficiency when fighting over long distances Canted Sights and the Tactical Stock can now be attached to the M16A4 The Tactical Stock will decrease recoil recovery time, animation kick and weapon sway, while also improving ADS speed and hipfire accuracy

Vector Vector has been rechambered to use 9mm ammo Magazine capacity has been increased to 19 bullets by default and 33 with an extended mag (was 13/25) Damage decreased from 34 to 31 due to above changes

UMP45 The UMP9 has been rechambered to use 45ACP ammo and is now called the UMP45. Magazine capacity has been adjusted to 25 bullets by default and 35 with an extended mag (was 30/40) Gunshot sounds have been changed to be more realistic

MK47 Mutant Tactical Stock can now be attached to the MK47 Mutant The Tactical Stock will decrease recoil recovery time, animation kick and weapon sway, while also improving ADS speed and hipfire accuracy

Attachments Balance Modification SMG and Pistol attachments have been combined and can now be used on both weapon types Bullets Loops for Shotguns, Win94 and Kar98k have been combined into one item called Ammo Loops Holo Sights can now attach to pistols When equipped to Pistols, the size of the sight will be reduced to fit more appropriately



The update doesn’t stop there, as you’ll see changes to item spawns, adjustments to the Flare Gun, UI improvements, store updates, and more. Check out the full list of patch notes here and stay tuned for the console release, which is coming soon.

[Source: PUBG Website]