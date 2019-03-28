Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice hasn’t even been out for a week, but some dedicated gamers and streamers are keeping themselves busy exploiting its map and features in a quest to boast a speed run through the entire thing in a much shorter span of time than the average gamer would take to even reach the first boss.

Twitch streamer danflesh111 has completed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in 50 minutes and 52 seconds. They ran what’s known as an “Any%,” which means that the only requirement to set a record is to simply beat the game as quickly as possible, under any conditions. So doing things like dying, or using items, upgrading are all allowed. Still, to beat Sekiro in under an hour, considering the average player takes anywhere from 35 – 70 hours to finish FromSoftware’s latest challenging RPG, is an impressively short playthrough. When you consider that less than a week has elapsed since the game even released, that makes this speed run particularly notable.

In the playthrough, there are plenty of moments where danflesh111 gets hit, misses a jump, or has some other minor setback. This was an Any% finish, after all. All that means is that there is plenty of room to get this time down to well under 50 minutes.

Sure, other players are bound to beat this time, perhaps even by half of the elapsed time. But there are only so many firsts that can be accomplished with any new game. So, danflesh111 will forever be among the first gamers to crack Sekiro in under an hour.

How low do you think the world record can get for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice? What’s your fastest time, or are you still struggling through your first run of the game, never mind all this speed running?

[Source: Twitch Via: PCGamer]