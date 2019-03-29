The latest update for Gran Turismo Sport, Patch 1.36, has recently been added to the experience. As with other updates, this patch has brought with it a number of new vehicles. Another new event joined the fray, too, with the Super Formula Championship. Finally, some of Gran Turismo Sport’s existing league events received new rounds.

For a sneak peek at the content featured in Patch 1.36, check out the free update’s trailer in the video below:

The fanciest of Italian Supercars from Ferraris to Lamborghinis have been added to GT Sport for free in the latest patch. Two of the newest Super Formula machines, the Dallara SF19 Super Formula/Honda ’19 (Gr.X) and Dallara SF19 Super Formula/Toyota ’19 (Gr.X), also appear in GT Sport, courtesy of the update.

A full list of Gran Turismo Sport’s five new cars features below:

Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta passo corto CN.2521 ’61 (N300)

Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary ’88 (N500)

Lancia Stratos ’73 (N200)

Dallara SF19 Super Formula/Honda ’19 (Gr.X)

Dallara SF19 Super Formula/Toyota ’19 (Gr.X)

The following is a brief overview of the GT League one-make event, which features the Super Formula racecar:

Super Formula Championships (Amateur League) This one-make race event featuring the Dallara SF19 from the Super Formula category represents one of the top categories in Japanese motorsports.



These are the various rounds that Patch 1.36 has added to the GT League:

Beginner League Two new rounds added to the FF Challenge. Two new rounds added to the MINI Challenge.

Amateur League Two new rounds added to the Nostalgic Car Festival.

Professional League Two new rounds added to the La Festa Cavallino. Two new rounds added to the Lamborghini Cup.

Endurance League One new round added to Gr.1 Prototype Endurance Series.



According to patch notes, the following three features have also been implemented:

Scapes “Cherry Blossoms – Heralds of Spring” has been added to the special featured section.

Museum “Super Formula” is now featured in the Museum.

Circuit Experience AUTOPOLIS has been added to the Circuit Experience.



Free updates of this nature have been ongoing since Gran Turismo Sport’s launch. Apparently, they won’t stop anytime soon, either. Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi expressed as much in a recent interview, where he explained, “We have no intention of stopping those updates and additional content for the game.”

[Source: Polyphony Digital]