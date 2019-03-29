Microïds is a French video game developer/publisher of such series as Syberia and Still Life. It seems it has been busy updating their stable of games in development, as a recent thread on Twitter revealed Microïds’ plans for 2019. Lots of PS4 games are on the way!

Ever heard of Fort Boyard? If you live outside of France, it’s unlikely. This is a game show where contestants have to pass challenges, collect keys, pass more challenges, answer some riddles, and with any luck, win some money. The show is getting video game treatment, and will release in June 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.

Remember Toki? It’s okay if you don’t—the 1989 arcade shoot-em-up platformer game is likely older than many of you reading this article now. Toki featured a man who had been turned into a monkey, whose spit could destroy his enemies. How appetizing. The 30-year-old game was remade with a hand-drawn aesthetic, and released for the Nintendo Switch last December. It’s now headed to the PS4, Xbox One, and PCs, and will be available in “Q2.” The PS4 version will also see a physical release, and all three new versions will see a speedrun mode, quick save, and five extra graphic filters to play around with as you hop through the jungle.

Microids Issues Micro Updates on Games in Development | PSLS WATCH GALLERY

Titeuf started out as a comic, but grew large enough that it became an animated motion picture in France. A video game adaptation has been announced, and it will include “more than fifty mini-games up to 4 players,” hopefully to the delight of couch co-op gamers everywhere. Titeuf is scheduled for release in “Q4” for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.

New screens were also released for Blacksad: Under the Skin. John Blacksad is a detective who just so happens to be an anthropomorphic cat. The characters may appear comical, yet the story is anything but. Blacksad: Under the Skin is due out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs in September 2019.

Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir was also mentioned, but simply stated that the game was still in development and due out in late 2019 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs. See anything you like above? As usual, let the community know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Source: Twitter]