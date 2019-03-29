In the ever-expanding list of persistent online shooters, it definitely becomes difficult to stand out, even if the game is “good”. Despite that, The Division 2 has a dedicated fan-base that has fallen in love with this universe all over again. Much like other Ubisoft games, the development team has stayed up to date with the latest updates and patches for The Division 2 and we’ve got the scoop for what today’s update entails.

The latest patch is live for everyone now and it brings improvements to performance, UI, gameplay, and missions. The game’s community is loud and it’s great that Ubisoft can jump on fixing things so quickly. The full patch notes are listed below:

Patch Notes:

Performance

Various improvements to reduce frame drops.

Clans

Changed the Clan Member UI colour to not conflict with Elite enemies.

Fixed an issue where players Clan XP contributions could stop registering.

VOIP

Changed Push-to-Talk to be the default VOIP setting.

UI

Changed Apparel Store purchase confirmations to a button hold action.

Reduced the UI flickering effect present in the menu.

Fixed a visual bug that would incorrectly display a grey duplicate backpack reward when opening apparel caches.

Fixed the menu distortion animation playing twice under certain circumstances.

Skills

Fixed abnormal skill behaviour when equipping a skill after having switched to a grenade.

Fixed instances of skills going on cool down when deploying a shield.

Fixed an issue where multiple Cluster Seeker Mines could be deployed in short succession.

Mods

Fixed an issue where donating a weapon with mods attached would remove the mods from the players inventory.

Gameplay

Fixed daily and weekly missions not resetting for offline players.

Improvements made to Co-op health scaling.

Fixed an issue where armour/gear scaling would not take World Tiers into account.

Fixed skill damage incorrectly being scaled twice for low level players joining a high level group.

Fixed players potentially becoming stuck on the “Meet The Division Coordinator” objective after having played in Co-op.

Fixed players potentially becoming stuck on the “Meet with Odessa Sawyer” objective.

Open World

Fixed an issue that would allow players to upgrade neutral control points.

Side Missions

Fixed an issue that would cause low level players to gain unintended amounts of XP by completing side missions with a high level group member.

PC

Fixed an issue where some Logitech headphone users experienced missing in-game audio.

UI

Fixed “Navigate Categories” and “Mark as Junk” being bound to the same button in some occurrences.

How are you enjoying The Division 2? Do you think you’ll stick around for a while? Let us know!

[Source: Ubisoft Forums]