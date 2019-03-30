Deep Silver has announced that it’ll be publishing a complete Kingdom Come: Deliverance package on May 28, 2019. Called Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition, it comes with an “enhanced” version of the game and all of its free and paid downloadable content in one package.

In case you haven’t been following the game’s post-launch releases, then here’s what you’ll get in the Royal Edition:

– Treasures of the Past

The Treasures of the Past unlocks unique treasure maps and additional in-game armour for Henry. – From The Ashes

As the newly appointed bailiff players have to decide which structures to build first, how they want to attract people and how to settle disputes amongst the citizens. A bailiff’s lot is hard for sure, but even he can enjoy some fun after a hard day’s work. Taking one of the new horses for a ride, rolling the dice or just visit the local tavern – which he just ordered to be assembled – are just some of the activities that are introduced to the game with From the Ashes. – The Amorous Adventures of bold Sir Hans Capon

Amorous Adventures challenges players to help their friend Hans Capon. Hans is in love and he needs Henry’s guidance to conquer the heart of beautiful Karolina. However, things turn out to be trickier than expected. A lost family jewel, a magic love potion and the most romantic poem of all promise many hours of new fun moments in Kingdom Come: Deliverance. – Band of Bastards

This add-on lets players accompany a group of mercenaries guarding the roads. Caught in a web of old, well fertilized hatred between Radzig Kobyla and another noble family they are hired to protect Radzig’s realm. Players will join this group of troubling men, led by the notorious Sir Kuno Baron von Rychwald, not only to assist them, but also to keep them in line. – A Woman’s Lot

Details on the fourth and upcoming DLC which will feature Henry’s close friend Theresa will be revealed at a later point.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out our hub.