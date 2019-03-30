Following a very robust selection of games last week, this week’s PS4 new releases goes for a smaller selection of games. No AAA, retail releases this time around, but there are still some games to check out, including a new Power Rangers and Skorecery. There is also a single PSVR release this week and nothing on the PlayStation Vita.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases

AngerForce: Reloaded (Digital)

Far: Lone Sails (Digital)

Modern Tales: Age of Invention (Digital)

Monster Dynamite (Digital)

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (Digital)

Sephirothic Stories (Digital)

Skorecery (Digital) – Out 4/4

Sword & Fairy 6 (Digital)

PSVR New Releases

Beat Blaster (Digital) – Out 4/5

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

