Sony released a new PlayStation 4 system firmware update a day ago, which makes some more performance improvements. As usual, the “patch notes” don’t mention what specific improvements the update brings but users are advised to update for “improved usability” and “enhanced security.”

Those who have already updated their system to version 6.50 won’t necessarily be prompted to install version 6.51. According to Sony’s official notice, both updates are now rolled into one so if you’ve somehow skipped the last update, then this one’s mandatory for you to go online.

As a reminder, here’s what the latest updates do:

Main feature in system software update 6.51 (includes 6.50)

This system software update improves system performance. Main feature in system software update 6.50

You can now enjoy Remote Play on iOS devices. You can use (PS4 Remote Play) to connect to your PS4 system from devices such as smartphones and tablets. Download (PS4 Remote Play) from the App Store. Other features in version 6.50

You can now choose 720p when you broadcast using Niconico Live. This service is available only in certain countries and regions. You can now change the button assignment to perform “Enter” operations from the O button to the X button. Select (Settings) > [System], and then select the checkbox for [Use X Button for Enter]. This option is available only for specific countries and regions.

If you’re wondering where the ability to change your PlayStation Network ID is then you’ll have to wait a little while longer. It’s no secret that the much-awaited feature is in the works but Sony has neither revealed nor hinted when it’s coming. However, the good news is that the company is also testing a feature that allows users to change their PlayStation Store regions via their consoles. Although this feature is live, it’s not fully functional yet.

[Source: PlayStation]