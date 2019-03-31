Treyarch rolled out a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 just before the weekend, making adjustments to several multiplayer weapons. On the PlayStation 4 specifically, the developer made a number of improvements to the Zombies mode.

Patch notes are as follows:

Multiplayer

Weapons Rampart Adjusted damage per shot from 46 to 40. High Caliber I-II shots deal 70 damage when hitting parts of the body affected by High Caliber. Slightly reduced ADS-in speed. Saug 9mm Slightly increased 6-shot range. Daemon 3XB Iron sights are now properly centered.

Scorestreaks Dart Addressed an issue where the Dart could self-destruct when maneuvering quickly around the map.

Reactive Camos Addressed an issue that would show an unwrapped Reactive Camos as wrapped in Custom Games.

Barebones After Action Report now properly appears after Hardcore Barebones matches.

Friendly Fire 20-second respawn penalty now occurs after a 5th teamkill in Hardcore and League Play matches.

Stability Fixed various potential crashes.



Blackout

Quick Equip Menu Quick Equip Menu scroll behavior now works as intended when using alternate button layout settings.

UI Added game type information to the map loading screen.

Low-Population Playlists Featured Playlist set to Hardcore. Rotating playlist set to Solos.

Stability Fixed a crash that could occur when the host quits a Custom Match after deployment after having been in a previous Custom Match that was played to completion.



Zombies

Perks Added individual sound FX when equipping Perks. Addressed an issue where Stone Cold Stronghold prevented the player from acquiring an armor buff from Special Weapons.



PS4 specific update:

Zombies

Stability Fixed a potential crash that could occur when using the Zombshell Perk.

Ancient Evil Wonder Weapons Hand of Gaia’s charged shot now always kills zombies in one shot. Miscellaneous Addressed an issue where zombies would cease to spawn if a player started the “Light” step during the Main Quest. Addressed an issue where players were able to Fast Travel during defense in Rush Mode. Addressed an issue where the Objective Marker would remain visible during the defend moment. Addressed an error that could occur when both the player and a bot were downed during the Sentinel Artifact event. Addressed an issue where being revived during the Boss Fight with “Join the Party” caused players to lose functionality. Stability Fixed a crash that could occur when interacting with the statues during the Main Quest. Fixed a crash that could occur while playing as Shaw during “Blood” step of the Main Quest. Fixed a crash that could occur when a player disconnected while auto-reviving. Fixed a crash that could occur when a player disconnected during the Wonder Weapon upgrade quest. Fixed a potential crash caused by Wonder Weapon FX impact.



Don’t forget that Black Ops 4‘s 2XP weekend ends tomorrow, April 1st. For more on the game, check out our hub.

[Source: Reddit]