Latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Update Makes Adjustments to Weapons in Multiplayer

Treyarch rolled out a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 just before the weekend, making adjustments to several multiplayer weapons. On the PlayStation 4 specifically, the developer made a number of improvements to the Zombies mode.

Patch notes are as follows:

Multiplayer

  • Weapons

    • Rampart

      • Adjusted damage per shot from 46 to 40.

      • High Caliber I-II shots deal 70 damage when hitting parts of the body affected by High Caliber.

      • Slightly reduced ADS-in speed.

    • Saug 9mm

      • Slightly increased 6-shot range.

    • Daemon 3XB

      • Iron sights are now properly centered.

  • Scorestreaks

    • Dart

      • Addressed an issue where the Dart could self-destruct when maneuvering quickly around the map.

  • Reactive Camos

    • Addressed an issue that would show an unwrapped Reactive Camos as wrapped in Custom Games.

  • Barebones

    • After Action Report now properly appears after Hardcore Barebones matches.

  • Friendly Fire

    • 20-second respawn penalty now occurs after a 5th teamkill in Hardcore and League Play matches.

  • Stability

    • Fixed various potential crashes.

Blackout

  • Quick Equip Menu

    • Quick Equip Menu scroll behavior now works as intended when using alternate button layout settings.

  • UI

    • Added game type information to the map loading screen.

  • Low-Population Playlists

    • Featured Playlist set to Hardcore.

    • Rotating playlist set to Solos.

  • Stability

    • Fixed a crash that could occur when the host quits a Custom Match after deployment after having been in a previous Custom Match that was played to completion.

Zombies

  • Perks

    • Added individual sound FX when equipping Perks.

    • Addressed an issue where Stone Cold Stronghold prevented the player from acquiring an armor buff from Special Weapons.

PS4 specific update:

Zombies

  • Stability

    • Fixed a potential crash that could occur when using the Zombshell Perk.

  • Ancient Evil

    • Wonder Weapons

      • Hand of Gaia’s charged shot now always kills zombies in one shot.

    • Miscellaneous

      • Addressed an issue where zombies would cease to spawn if a player started the “Light” step during the Main Quest.

      • Addressed an issue where players were able to Fast Travel during defense in Rush Mode.

      • Addressed an issue where the Objective Marker would remain visible during the defend moment.

      • Addressed an error that could occur when both the player and a bot were downed during the Sentinel Artifact event.

      • Addressed an issue where being revived during the Boss Fight with “Join the Party” caused players to lose functionality.

    • Stability

      • Fixed a crash that could occur when interacting with the statues during the Main Quest.

      • Fixed a crash that could occur while playing as Shaw during “Blood” step of the Main Quest.

      • Fixed a crash that could occur when a player disconnected while auto-reviving.

      • Fixed a crash that could occur when a player disconnected during the Wonder Weapon upgrade quest.

      • Fixed a potential crash caused by Wonder Weapon FX impact.

Don’t forget that Black Ops 4‘s 2XP weekend ends tomorrow, April 1st. For more on the game, check out our hub.

