During its PAX East panel this weekend, SNK announced Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The collection will launch in fall 2019, and will include the following six games:

Samurai Shodown

Samurai Shodown II

Samurai Shodown III: Blades of Blood

Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge

Samurai Shodown V

Samurai Shodown V Special

The ports are being developed by Digital Eclipse.

SNK also discussed its upcoming Samurai Shodown game, which is headed to the PS4 and Xbox One this June, to Nintendo Switch in Q4, and to PC sometime later. The studio said that it’ll be carrying the legacy of the original, with improved presentation and AI system developed using Unreal Engine 4.

Twinfinite reports that SNK initially deliberated over Samurai Shodown‘s art style, debating whether it should go for a realistic presentation or not. The development team eventually decided to go ahead with Japanese art style because there are already quite a few fighting games in the market with realistic art styles.

Last but not least, SNK unveiled a new character for the upcoming fighter. Darli Dagger is described as “the most bad ass sailor and shipwright to ever sail the seven seas.” She comes with a giant saw, and is “one of the few characters that has something special when she is disarmed.”

As previously reported, Samurai Shodown is being developed in-house at SNK by the team that worked on The King of Fighters XIV. It will come with a story mode, practice mode, online battles, and multiple offline battle modes. Debuting for the first time is the online “Dojo” mode, which we’re told uses deep machine learning to create an AI ghost character based on players’ actions during offline modes.

Samurai Shodown doesn’t have a release date yet. We’ll update our readers when we have this information.

[Source: Twinfinite, Gematsu]