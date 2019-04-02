PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 2, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Preorders

Dangerous Driving ($26.99)(out 4-9)

My Time at Portia ($29.99)(out 4016)

World War Z ($39.99)(out 4-16)

PSVR Games

COUNTER FIGHT ($7.99)

CounterFight: SamuraiEdition ($9.99)

PS4 Demos

Modern Tales: Age of Invention

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 ($7.99)

AngerForce: Reloaded ($9.99)

Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered ($39.99)

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 ($59.99)

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Dracula’s Legacy ($9.99)

FAR: Lone Sails ($14.99)

GODS Remastered ($19.99)

INFERNO CLIMBER: REBORN ($13.99)

Kodobur’s Bundle ($4.49)

Legendary Eleven ($14.99)

Marvellous Journeys Bundle ($35.99)

Monster Dynamite ($19.99)

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid ($19.99)

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid – Collector’s Edition ($39.99)

Sephirothic Stories ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

SEVEN: ENHANCED EDITION ($39.99)

Siralim 3 ($14.99)

S.O.N. ($19.99)

Sword & Fairy 6 ($26.99)

Warparty ($24.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Cities: Skylines – Parklife ($14.99)

Cities: Skylines – Radio Station 2 ($7.99)

Dead by Daylight: Ash vs Evil Dead ($4.99)

DOA6 Happy Wedding Costume Vol.2 Set ($19.99)

Dirt Rally 2.0 DLC ($0.99 and up)

Fate/EXTELLA LINK DLC ($0.99 and up)

Fishing Planet: Carp Lord Pack ($39.99)

Fortnite – Lava Legends Pack ($19.99)

GT Sport DLC ($1.99 and up)

GWENT — Blood Moon Pack ($114.99)

Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack ($9.99)

Paladins Covert Ops Pack ($4.99)

Paladins Future’s End Pack ($19.99)

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid – Season One Pass ($14.99)

Ride 3 Free Pack 6 (Free)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Force of Chaos Gear Pack ($2.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – The Grand Caiman ($4.99)

Warframe: Equinox Prime Accessories Pack ($59.99)

Warframe: Equinox Prime Access Pack ($79.99)

World of Tanks – HMH AMX Modèle 58 Ultimate ($46.99)

