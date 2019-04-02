Paradox Interactive has announced it is teaming up with developer Romero Games for a new strategy-focused game. That’s all that’s known about this project at the moment, although we do know it will be based on an original IP. At this time, a release window and even platforms have not been announced. The official project’s website encourages fans to sign up to “find out more before E3,” which essentially confirms we’ll really learn about this project at the 2019 trade show. However, all we can do is speculate at the moment.

Romero Games is founded by notable game developers John and Brenda Romero. John is perhaps best known as one of the co-founders of id Software, responsible for iconic franchises like DOOM, Wolfenstein, and Quake, helping popularize the first-person shooter. All three franchises continue under id, which is now owned by Bethesda parent company ZeniMax. Brenda, on the other hand, is known for her work on the Wizardry and Jagged Alliance franchises. The two founded Romero Games in 2015. In a statement, Brenda Romero said this project is one “we’ve been wanting to work on for a long time.”

Paradox is certainly keeping busy as of late. In the beginning of 2019, the publisher announced it had acquired the popular Prison Architect IP. That, plus games like Cities: Skylines, and Surviving Mars, shows that Paradox certainly knows its strategy games. In addition, it recently announced a sequel to cult hit Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, due for release in early 2020.

We’ll likely hear more information about this mystery game later in the year. For now, are you excited about the potential this project holds? Let us know!

[Source: Gematsu]