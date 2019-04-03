Following a recent leak, details about Borderlands 3‘s multiple special editions have finally been confirmed. In addition to the standard version of the game, the newest Borderlands entry will launch with a total of three editions: Deluxe Edition, Super Deluxe Edition, and Diamond Loot Chest Collector’s Edition. All three are available for preorder now, and each offers all sorts of skins.

The Deluxe Edition is available for preorder at stores such as Amazon and GameStop, and will cost consumers $79.99. Included in this version of Borderlands 3 are the following items:

Retro Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter skin, Echo Device skin, weapon skin

Neon Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter skin, Echo Device skin, trinket

Gearbox Cosmetic Pack: weapon skin, trinket

Toy Box Weapon Pack: 2 Toy guns, Toy grenade mod, trinket

Equippable XP & Loot Drop Boost Mods

Borderlands 3’s Super Deluxe Edition, meanwhile, has a price point of $99.99. Its contents include everything featured in the Deluxe Edition, as well as the game’s Season Pass.

Season Pass:

4 campaign DLC packs featuring new stories, missions and challenges

Butt Stallion weapon skin, trinket, and grenade mod

The Diamond Loot Chest Collector’s Edition is as beastly as it sounds, costing $249.99. It’s listed on GameStop’s website as a GameStop exclusive; however, this edition also appears on 2K’s official online store. Everything featured in the Super Deluxe Edition, including the Season Pass, will be present in the Diamond Loot Chest Collector’s Edition. This more expensive option also ships with the following:

Diamond Loot Chest Replica: Featuring a functional retractable lid, this chest is perfect for storing your real-world loot.

Borderlands 3 character figurines (x10): Make room on your shelf for the whole crew, including the four new Vault Hunters, the fanatical Calypso Twins, and some of your favorite characters from the Borderlands universe! Approximately 3″ tall.

Sanctuary 3 snap model: Construct your very own Sanctuary 3 model ship and display it proudly on its included stand.

Set of Vault Key keychains (x4): Because you never know when you might stumble across an unopened Vault.

Cloth galaxy map: Discover new worlds beyond Pandora with Typhon DeLeon’s map of the Borderlands.

Character art lithographs (x5): Unique character prints starring the new Vault Hunters and fanatical Calypso Twins.

Borderlands 3 Steelbook case: A gorgeous metal case for any collector’s shelf.

Borderlands 3 Special Editions Officially Priced and Detailed WATCH GALLERY

Gearbox has also unveiled Borderlands 3’s release date and cover art. The next mainline Borderlands installment will land on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on September 13, 2019.

[Source via Wario64 on Twitter]