Since Borderlands 3‘s release date was just announced, now is as good a time as any to get caught up on the series if you haven’t played any of the games before, or if you just missed out on Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The Borderlands: GOTY Edition was just released on PlayStation 4 today too, as such it’s only fitting that Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is currently on sale. You can pick up Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for just $14.99 USD on the US PlayStation Store right now, which works out to be 75% off its regular PSN Store price. With savings like that, you may as well get stocked up on Borderlands games to hold you over until the next installment in the series releases.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection comes with Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, as well as all of the DLC content released for both titles. It really is a great deal, as you will get hours and hours of fun out of both of these games, and that’s before you factor in all of the DLC content that is included in the package. With fantastic add-ons for Borderlands 2 like Mr. Torgue’s Campaign of Carnage, Sir Hammerlock’s Big Game Hunt, or Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep (which by the way, is my favorite add-on for any Borderlands game thanks to it being a parody of classic RPG games), you will still have plenty of content to chip your way through after completing the game’s campaign while you wait for Borderlands 3 to release. Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel doesn’t have quite as much DLC content as Borderlands 2, but that doesn’t mean this is any less of a great deal!

This sale is only available until 11 am on April 9th, 2019, so be sure to take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

[Source: US PlayStation Store]