Fighting games are a dime a dozen. To an extent, the same is true of Marvel-centric fighting games. Still, NetherRealm Studios serves as one developer that could do wonders with the Marvel property. Unfortunately, such a partnership seems unlikely, though Ed Boon has recently stated there were once talks with Marvel about this very topic. Based on his name never being attached to a Marvel fighting game, said talks evidently failed to pick up any real steam.

Ed Boon revealed this interesting tidbit near the end of a rapid-fire question interview with Game Informer. When asked if he ever had “one conversation with Marvel about making a fighting game,” Boon simply replied, “yes. I did.” Of course, he couldn’t divulge too much more. Questioned as to whether the idea excites him, Boon said, “yes,” briefly speaking on the kind of Marvel game NetherRealm would be interested in developing if given the opportunity. The Creative Director told Game Informer, “we would love to make like a Marvel fighting game, or a Marvel versus DC, I think would be the coolest.”

Because the Warner Bros.-owned TT Games has developed several Marvel titles in the past (the LEGO Marvel series), there does exist precedent for such a collaboration. As such, to a degree, hope in some form or fashion is still alive. No one should hold their breath, though.

Boon’s rapid-fire question interview also unleashed a few intriguing tidbits concerning Mortal Kombat 11. One notable fact includes details about the villain Kronika’s creative conception. According to Boon, the character was originally designed as a male, named something along the lines of “Kroniko.” Not until pretty late in the development cycle did the character’s gender change. Apparently, the change occurred due to the team at NeathRealm’s believing “it would be cooler if she was female.”

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on April 23, 2019.

[Source: Game Informer]