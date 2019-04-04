PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Mortal Kombat 11 Trophy List Revealed — You’ll Have to Perform a Lot of Fatalities to Earn the Platinum

Reddit user DeftonesBandPSN has once again leaked another trophy list, this time for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11. The trophies don’t seem too surprising, since NetherRealms’ games all have somewhat similar trophy lists. Based on what has been revealed so far, you’ll have to perform a ton of Fatalities, defeat players in the competitive online mode, master each of the characters, and use the environment to your advantage.

While the list doesn’t have anything that seems too complicated to understand, it will likely take a very skilled individual to earn the illustrious Platinum trophy. Although, the consensus is that this trophy list is seemingly easier than previous Mortal Kombat titles.

Platinum – Elder God – Komplete all trophies

Bronze – Hit The Dojo – Komplete all Basics Tutorials

Bronze – Ready To Kompete – Komplete all Advanced Tutorials

Bronze – No Bad Match Ups – Komplete all Strategy Tutorials

Bronze – Blood In The Water – Spill 10,000 pints of blood

Bronze – Deadly Encounter – Perform 15 different FATALITIES

Bronze – MURDER!!! – Perform 30 different FATALITIES

Bronze – Brutal End – Perform 25 BRUTALITIES

Bronze – Psychopath – Perform 100 BRUTALITIES

Bronze – Not Dead Yet – Show MERCY 10 times

Silver – Grave Robber – Open 200 Krypt chests

Silver – Kompetitor – Play 50 Kasual Versus matches

Bronze – Half Way There – Komplete 50% of Story Mode

Silver – What’s Next? – Komplete Story Mode

Bronze – R-E-S-P-E-C-T – Pay 100 total respect points in King of the Hill

Bronze – Klassic – Komplete a Novice, Warrior, or Champion Klassic Tower once

Bronze – I Want It All – Komplete the Novice, Warrior, or Champion Klassic Towers with 10 different kharacters

Bronze – Enough Already – Hit the Gong in the Krypt

Bronze – Tower Champion – Komplete 125 Towers

Gold – Master of Time – Komplete 250 Towers

Bronze – Disco’s Not Dead – Flip Stance 50 times during a match

Bronze – Teamwork – Play a Group Battle with 2 other players

Bronze – Thrashed – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Baraka

Bronze – Family Values – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Cassie Cage

Bronze – Balanced – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Cetrion

Bronze – Cyber Initiative – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Frost

Bronze – Bugging Out – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with D’Vorah

Bronze – Kollecting Bounties – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Erron Black

Bronze – Pound Town – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jacqui Briggs

Bronze – Royal Guard – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jade

Bronze – Get Some – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jax

Bronze – Caged – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Johnny Cage

Bronze – Ka-Ballin – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kabal

Bronze – Bonzer Bog – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kano

Bronze – Princess Power – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kitana

Bronze – Kollected – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kollector

Bronze – Sacrifice – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kotal Kahn

Bronze – Hat Trick – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kung Lao

Bronze – No Bag Boy – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Liu Kang

Bronze – Double Dose Of Deadly – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Noob

Bronze – Struck Down – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Raiden

Bronze – Never Ends – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Scorpion

Bronze – Blood Bath – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Skarlet

Bronze – Target Eliminated – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Sonya

Bronze – On Ice – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Sub-Zero

Bronze – Turn Back Time – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Geras

Bronze – Total Disrespect – Defeat an opponent as Bug-Vorah

Bronze – Oh My Days – Duck 100 times during a match

Bronze – My AI Can Do It – Play 10 AI Battle Simulator sets

Silver – Puppet Master – Play 25 AI Battle Simulator sets

Silver – My Magic Shoes – Run 5 miles in the Krypt

Bronze – Have We Met – Equip 5 different character intros

Bronze – Victorious – Equip 5 different character victories

Bronze – More Power – Use 50 Konsumables

Silver – Konsumed – Use 100 konsumables

Bronze – Get Over Here – Spear 50 hanging bodies in the Krypt

Bronze – Skull Kabob – Impale a head in the warrior shrine

Silver – Gimme Dat Money – Spend 50,000 koins in the Naknadan shrine

Bronze – Thank You For Being A Fan – Reach The Kredits

Any fighting game enthusiasts out there willing to try for the Platinum trophy in this one? Will you be snagging a copy of Mortal Kombat 11 when it releases on April 23rd? Let us know!

[Source: Reddit]