Reddit user DeftonesBandPSN has once again leaked another trophy list, this time for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11. The trophies don’t seem too surprising, since NetherRealms’ games all have somewhat similar trophy lists. Based on what has been revealed so far, you’ll have to perform a ton of Fatalities, defeat players in the competitive online mode, master each of the characters, and use the environment to your advantage.

While the list doesn’t have anything that seems too complicated to understand, it will likely take a very skilled individual to earn the illustrious Platinum trophy. Although, the consensus is that this trophy list is seemingly easier than previous Mortal Kombat titles.

Platinum – Elder God – Komplete all trophies Bronze – Hit The Dojo – Komplete all Basics Tutorials Bronze – Ready To Kompete – Komplete all Advanced Tutorials Bronze – No Bad Match Ups – Komplete all Strategy Tutorials Bronze – Blood In The Water – Spill 10,000 pints of blood Bronze – Deadly Encounter – Perform 15 different FATALITIES Bronze – MURDER!!! – Perform 30 different FATALITIES Bronze – Brutal End – Perform 25 BRUTALITIES Bronze – Psychopath – Perform 100 BRUTALITIES Bronze – Not Dead Yet – Show MERCY 10 times Silver – Grave Robber – Open 200 Krypt chests Silver – Kompetitor – Play 50 Kasual Versus matches Bronze – Half Way There – Komplete 50% of Story Mode Silver – What’s Next? – Komplete Story Mode Bronze – R-E-S-P-E-C-T – Pay 100 total respect points in King of the Hill Bronze – Klassic – Komplete a Novice, Warrior, or Champion Klassic Tower once Bronze – I Want It All – Komplete the Novice, Warrior, or Champion Klassic Towers with 10 different kharacters Bronze – Enough Already – Hit the Gong in the Krypt Bronze – Tower Champion – Komplete 125 Towers Gold – Master of Time – Komplete 250 Towers Bronze – Disco’s Not Dead – Flip Stance 50 times during a match Bronze – Teamwork – Play a Group Battle with 2 other players Bronze – Thrashed – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Baraka Bronze – Family Values – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Cassie Cage Bronze – Balanced – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Cetrion Bronze – Cyber Initiative – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Frost Bronze – Bugging Out – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with D’Vorah Bronze – Kollecting Bounties – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Erron Black Bronze – Pound Town – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jacqui Briggs Bronze – Royal Guard – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jade Bronze – Get Some – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jax Bronze – Caged – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Johnny Cage Bronze – Ka-Ballin – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kabal Bronze – Bonzer Bog – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kano Bronze – Princess Power – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kitana Bronze – Kollected – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kollector Bronze – Sacrifice – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kotal Kahn Bronze – Hat Trick – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kung Lao Bronze – No Bag Boy – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Liu Kang Bronze – Double Dose Of Deadly – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Noob Bronze – Struck Down – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Raiden Bronze – Never Ends – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Scorpion Bronze – Blood Bath – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Skarlet Bronze – Target Eliminated – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Sonya Bronze – On Ice – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Sub-Zero Bronze – Turn Back Time – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Geras Bronze – Total Disrespect – Defeat an opponent as Bug-Vorah Bronze – Oh My Days – Duck 100 times during a match Bronze – My AI Can Do It – Play 10 AI Battle Simulator sets Silver – Puppet Master – Play 25 AI Battle Simulator sets Silver – My Magic Shoes – Run 5 miles in the Krypt Bronze – Have We Met – Equip 5 different character intros Bronze – Victorious – Equip 5 different character victories Bronze – More Power – Use 50 Konsumables Silver – Konsumed – Use 100 konsumables Bronze – Get Over Here – Spear 50 hanging bodies in the Krypt Bronze – Skull Kabob – Impale a head in the warrior shrine Silver – Gimme Dat Money – Spend 50,000 koins in the Naknadan shrine Bronze – Thank You For Being A Fan – Reach The Kredits

Any fighting game enthusiasts out there willing to try for the Platinum trophy in this one? Will you be snagging a copy of Mortal Kombat 11 when it releases on April 23rd? Let us know!

[Source: Reddit]