Reddit user DeftonesBandPSN has once again leaked another trophy list, this time for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11. The trophies don’t seem too surprising, since NetherRealms’ games all have somewhat similar trophy lists. Based on what has been revealed so far, you’ll have to perform a ton of Fatalities, defeat players in the competitive online mode, master each of the characters, and use the environment to your advantage.
While the list doesn’t have anything that seems too complicated to understand, it will likely take a very skilled individual to earn the illustrious Platinum trophy. Although, the consensus is that this trophy list is seemingly easier than previous Mortal Kombat titles.
Platinum – Elder God – Komplete all trophies
Bronze – Hit The Dojo – Komplete all Basics Tutorials
Bronze – Ready To Kompete – Komplete all Advanced Tutorials
Bronze – No Bad Match Ups – Komplete all Strategy Tutorials
Bronze – Blood In The Water – Spill 10,000 pints of blood
Bronze – Deadly Encounter – Perform 15 different FATALITIES
Bronze – MURDER!!! – Perform 30 different FATALITIES
Bronze – Brutal End – Perform 25 BRUTALITIES
Bronze – Psychopath – Perform 100 BRUTALITIES
Bronze – Not Dead Yet – Show MERCY 10 times
Silver – Grave Robber – Open 200 Krypt chests
Silver – Kompetitor – Play 50 Kasual Versus matches
Bronze – Half Way There – Komplete 50% of Story Mode
Silver – What’s Next? – Komplete Story Mode
Bronze – R-E-S-P-E-C-T – Pay 100 total respect points in King of the Hill
Bronze – Klassic – Komplete a Novice, Warrior, or Champion Klassic Tower once
Bronze – I Want It All – Komplete the Novice, Warrior, or Champion Klassic Towers with 10 different kharacters
Bronze – Enough Already – Hit the Gong in the Krypt
Bronze – Tower Champion – Komplete 125 Towers
Gold – Master of Time – Komplete 250 Towers
Bronze – Disco’s Not Dead – Flip Stance 50 times during a match
Bronze – Teamwork – Play a Group Battle with 2 other players
Bronze – Thrashed – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Baraka
Bronze – Family Values – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Cassie Cage
Bronze – Balanced – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Cetrion
Bronze – Cyber Initiative – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Frost
Bronze – Bugging Out – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with D’Vorah
Bronze – Kollecting Bounties – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Erron Black
Bronze – Pound Town – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jacqui Briggs
Bronze – Royal Guard – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jade
Bronze – Get Some – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jax
Bronze – Caged – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Johnny Cage
Bronze – Ka-Ballin – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kabal
Bronze – Bonzer Bog – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kano
Bronze – Princess Power – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kitana
Bronze – Kollected – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kollector
Bronze – Sacrifice – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kotal Kahn
Bronze – Hat Trick – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kung Lao
Bronze – No Bag Boy – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Liu Kang
Bronze – Double Dose Of Deadly – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Noob
Bronze – Struck Down – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Raiden
Bronze – Never Ends – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Scorpion
Bronze – Blood Bath – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Skarlet
Bronze – Target Eliminated – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Sonya
Bronze – On Ice – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Sub-Zero
Bronze – Turn Back Time – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Geras
Bronze – Total Disrespect – Defeat an opponent as Bug-Vorah
Bronze – Oh My Days – Duck 100 times during a match
Bronze – My AI Can Do It – Play 10 AI Battle Simulator sets
Silver – Puppet Master – Play 25 AI Battle Simulator sets
Silver – My Magic Shoes – Run 5 miles in the Krypt
Bronze – Have We Met – Equip 5 different character intros
Bronze – Victorious – Equip 5 different character victories
Bronze – More Power – Use 50 Konsumables
Silver – Konsumed – Use 100 konsumables
Bronze – Get Over Here – Spear 50 hanging bodies in the Krypt
Bronze – Skull Kabob – Impale a head in the warrior shrine
Silver – Gimme Dat Money – Spend 50,000 koins in the Naknadan shrine
Bronze – Thank You For Being A Fan – Reach The Kredits
Any fighting game enthusiasts out there willing to try for the Platinum trophy in this one? Will you be snagging a copy of Mortal Kombat 11 when it releases on April 23rd? Let us know!