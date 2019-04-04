Team Meat fans will have to wait a bit longer as Super Meat Boy Forever has been delayed for a brief amount of time. The developer sent out a letter on Twitter announcing the delay.

The game will be releasing “after but not too far after April 2019,” according to the studio. The release date will be given during the game’s next trailer. Super Meat Boy Forever was initially scheduled for this month.

We're almost done, but not quite there yet. pic.twitter.com/vm7q10Xd0n — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) April 4, 2019

“We’ve been knocking out the last bits of Super Meat Boy Forever at record speeds while keeping a healthy and sustainable pace,” said Team Meat. They later mentioned, “We could have sacrificed our minds, bodies, and social lives to make April 2019 but that’s stupid. Team Meat isn’t some studio owned by an Evil Asshat corporation that has say over what we do and how we do it.”

While this is just speculation, seeing Evil Asshat with capitalized letters seems to hint at Team Meat’s feelings towards the problems developers reportedly have faced with EA recently, not to mention the overall issue of crunch within the video game industry.

The developer recently showed off a demo of the game at PAX East 2019 last week and mentioned the delay to the event goers. They decided to spread that news further online today.

Super Meat Boy Forever is a sequel to the 2010 indie classic. Dr Fetus is back, but this time, he has kidnapped Meat Boy and Bandage Girl’s baby, Nugget. To save her, the couple must go through challenging (but dynamically changing to adjust the difficulty) levels and punch and kick their way through enemies.

While commonly misconcepted as an endless runner, this game has two buttons as the two characters run by themselves. You can jump, attack, slide and dive. “You can get a surprising amount of movement and precision by designing levels that complement your controls,” the developer said on the game’s official website. “Super Meat Boy felt great because there was a marriage of level design and controls, Super Meat Boy Forever is no different.”

Super Meat Boy Forever will be releasing on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Epic Games Store first).

[Source: Team Meat]