GameStop loves to take advantage of tax return season, giving its customer-base lots of reasons to come by and shop. This year, its got a huge Spring Sale, which will save you on system purchases, games, collectibles, and more. The 2019 Spring Sale will last two weeks, running from April 7th to April 20th, with a few deals only being available on certain days.

Let’s get into some of the most significant deals you can grab during GameStop’s Spring Sale. While the hardware deals are a bit lacking, you can save $50 on PSVR when you buy the Astro Bot and Moss Bundle with the PlayStation VR Motion Controllers Two-Pack. That’s a great chance to finally jump into PSVR, because the platform shows a ton of promise and there are already so many great games available. If you’re in the market, you can also grab a PlayStation Classic for $39.99, which might still be too expensive for some. Still, $40 is easier to swallow than $100.

As for software, you can grab The Division 2 for $49.99, Resident Evil 2 for $39.99, Anthem for $39.99, Kingdom Hearts III for $39.99, and Red Dead Redemption 2 for $39.99. There are many more deals on software, which you can check out in the full list below.

Finally, if you’re someone who likes to trade, GameStop has a few trade-in deals that you might want to look into. Most noteworthy is that you get 50% extra trade credit on any games traded. Although, keep in mind that the company does tend to lower the base trade-in value during promotions to give the illusion of more value, so your mileage may vary.

Below is the full list of deals:

Offers valid April 7–20, 2019, unless otherwise stated. Video Game Consoles and Accessories: · Buy any new Xbox One S or X console and get a FREE $50 GameStop gift card (Only April 7-13th, includes all bundles except Fallout 76) · Save $50 on any new Xbox One X or S and get an Apex Legends Founders Pack, $30 value (Begins April 14th, includes all bundles except Fallout 76) · Save $20 when you buy any new PS4 system with a 12-month PlayStation Plus Membership · Save $20 on PlayStation Classic: $39.99 · GameCube Style Gold or Silver wireless controller for Nintendo Switch: $39.99 · Save 20% off select Nintendo Switch accessories · Save up to $60 on select gaming headsets · Save $50 on PlayStation VR Motion Controllers Two Pack when you buy the PSVR Astro Bot and Moss Bundle · $29.99 for select new Xbox wireless controllers when you trade any DualShock 4 or Xbox wireless controller, Reg. $64.99-$69.99 · Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fight Pad Pro Bundle: $79.99 (Begins April 14th) · Super Smash Bros. Ultimate GameCube Style Controller Bundle: $94.99 (Begins April 14th) · $54.99 Joy-Con when you trade in any Joy-Con, DualShock 4 or Xbox wireless controller, Reg. $79.99 Game Title Deals: (New Xbox One and PlayStation (PS4), unless otherwise stated) · Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: $49.99 – Only at GameStop · Resident Evil 2: $39.99 (only April 7-13th) · Anthem: $39.99 (Begins April 14th) · NBA 2K19: $29.99 (20th Anniversary Edition: $59.99) · Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99 (Ultimate Edition: $69.99) · Jump Force: $49.99 (only April 7-13th) · Far Cry New Dawn: $19.99 · Kingdom Hearts 3: $39.99 · Call of Duty Black Ops 4: $39.99 (only April 7-13th),$29.99 (Begins April 14th) · FIFA 19: $39.99 · Madden NFL 19: $24.99 · Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $24.99 · Up to $10 Rewards Cash when you purchase $50 in pre-owned games (must be Power Up Rewards Member to receive offer) Toys, Collectibles & Apparel: · Funko Ultimate Unboxing Box: $9.99 ($30 value) · Minecraft Collectors Box: $29.99 ($40 value) · Buy 1, get 1 50% off t-shirts, hats, socks, bags and wallets (only April 7-13th) · Save 20% off basket gifts; Pokémon card tins, Roblox, Mega Construx, Bakugan, Beyblades, Super Mario Uno · Save 20% off select action figures; Minecraft, Pokémon, Super Mario, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Bendy and the Ink Machine · Buy 3, get 1 free, mix and match Hot Wheels, POP! Pez, Pokémon Trading Cards Booster Packs, POP! Vinyl and Blind Bags · Easter Stuff & Save Bag: 25% off all the toys, collectibles, drinkware, board games, statues & apparel you can fit in exclusive Thanos bag (Begins April 14th. Bag $4.99 must be purchased. Excludes discounted products) Special Trade-in Offers: · $250 trade credit for any PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X consoles · $200 trade credit for Original or Slim PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch consoles · $150 trade credit for Xbox One S console · 50% extra credit on any games traded (only April 7-13th)

Anything you plan on picking up? Let us know!