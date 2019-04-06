Square Enix acknowledged back in February that Shadow of the Tomb Raider suffered from a “weak start” but developer Eidos Montréal has said that it’s satisfied with how the game turned out, both critically and commercially.

“We’re super happy with how [Shadow of the Tomb Raider] turned out, both on the critics side and performance,” Producer Jonathan Dahan told USGamer in an interview during PAX East. “That’s why we continued producing DLC, because we’re excited about how it went.”

Dahan revealed that Eidos Montréal faced quite a few challenges while working with previous developer, Crystal Dynamics. Calling the experience a “roller coaster,” he talked about having to learn to work with an entirely different team.

“We’ve had to learn to work with multiple studios, and we’ve come to have a very good relationship with Crystal Dynamics,” Dahan explained. “Hopefully that’s something we’re going to continue doing because it brings a very nice feel to the games to have people with different experiences and backgrounds working on the game.”

When asked what part of Shadow of the Tomb Raider he thinks turned out best, Dahan said that he really liked the puzzles and challenges.

“I really liked how we pushed them a bit further, we went into a more difficult iteration,” he added. “That’s why we did the more flexible difficulty, because we wanted to make this game a bit more difficult, including combat and traversal. We did that flexible system.”

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is set to wrap up its post-launch content this month. Dahan isn’t in a position to say what comes next for the franchise but he told USGamer that he’ll be “extremely surprised” if we don’t get another entry. That decision ultimately rests with publisher Square Enix.

[Source: USGamer via ResetEra]