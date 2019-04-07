If you purchased Borderlands‘ Game of the Year Edition and are unable to join a friend or invite them into a game, then it’s not just you. Players have been reporting connection issues over the past couple of days that are currently plaguing the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game the most.

After a couple of days of silence, a Gearbox Software representative has said that the developer is aware of the issues and is actively working to resolve them. In the meantime, Gearbox has requested players to submit tickets to aid its team in identifying the problem.

Folks over at PlayStation Universe have identified a workaround that has worked for some players. While there are no guarantees that this will work for you, you can try the following at your own risk:

Access your router’s settings via web

Open ports 2900 and 7777

Let us know in the comments if this works for you. We’ll update our readers when Gearbox officially releases a fix.

In other Borderlands news, the next installment in the series in set to release on September 13, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Gearbox CEO, Randy Pitchford, joked that he’ll release it sooner if Half-Life 3 is announced.

While that’s unlikely to happen, there’s a possibility that cross-play will. With Sony loosening up on this front, the developer is looking into adding the feature but cautioned players against getting their hopes up.

“We don’t have anything to confirm and announce at this time,” said a 2K representative.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Reddit, Gearbox Software, PSU]