Yesterday, we reported that Bethesda plans to add two types of Repair Kits to Fallout 76, which restore items in players’ inventories to “100% condition.” While the rare “Improved” Repair Kit will only be awarded to players for completing in-game tasks, the “Basic” Repair Kit can be unlocked in the Atomic Shop using Atoms earned by playing the game, or those purchased with real currency.

The latter of the two options has upset fans, who are concerned about the impact this will have on the game.

“I strongly dislike the idea of selling anything in the Atom shop that affects gameplay directly,” wrote Reddit user Endus. “These repair kits qualify. That kind of business model makes sense for a free-to-play game that needs to monetize something, but I paid full price up front for Fallout 76. As did many others with the promise that future content would be free.”

Endus’ thoughts were echoed by other players, who pointed out that Bethesda had promised that it would never add pay-to-win elements to Fallout 76.

“It kind of is a big deal in Survival, to be honest, because this equals instantaneous field repairs of gear without having to risk travel to a workbench,” added Reddit user Doomkauf. “That’s a pretty significant advantage.”

Some users have pointed out that players should have enough Atoms from playing the game to be able to afford Repair Kits. Others believe this is a matter of principle.

In one interview with GameSpot last year, Bethesda’s Pete Hines reassured fans that none of the items available in the Atomic Shop would gives buyers an advantage over other players.

“Folks that want to spend money on whatever the hell it is because they don’t have enough Atoms, they can, but it’s not, ‘I’m now better playing against other players because I spent money,'” he said. “It’s not pay-to-win. And it’s not loot crates.”

Some Fallout 76 players believe that Bethesda has already broken that promise.

[Source: Reddit via Eurogamer]