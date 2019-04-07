Capcom recently released a Resident Evil 2 DLC pack that allows players to unlock all in-game rewards without completing the challenges associated with them – all for a price of $4.99.

Here’s what you’ll get for your money:

Extra ‘The 4th Survivor’

Extra ‘The Tofu Survivor’

Costumes

Bonus Weapons

Models

Concept Art

This DLC is likely to divide fans, some of whom have already expressed their concerns about the impact this will have on those who endeavor to complete challenges.

TrueAchievements has compiled a list of all the bonuses and their original requirements, which you can check out below:

Extra ‘The 4th Survivor’ – Complete any “A” and “B” campaign scenario

Extra ‘The Tofu Survivor’ – Complete “the 4th Survivor”

Infinite Ammo Combat Knife – Find all 15 Mr. Raccoon Figurines

Infinite Ammo Samurai Edge Pistol – Complete any campaign scenario on Standard in under 3 1/2 hours

Infinite Ammo Submachine Gun – Complete any campaign scenario on Hardcore in under 2 1/2 hours

Infinite Ammo Minigun – Complete any of Claire’s campaign scenarios on Hardcore in under 2 1/2 hours with 3 or fewer saves

Infinite Ammo Rocket Launcher – Complete any of Leon’s campaign scenarios on Hardcore in under 2 1/2 hours with 3 or fewer saves

Models and Concept Art – Complete specific in-game records

Costumes – Various requirements and paid DLC

Resident Evil 2 recently received a price drop on the PlayStation Store. The game’s standard edition is now available for $40, and the Deluxe Edition is up for $52.50. GameStop has also discounted retail copies of the game, which are available for $40 between April 7th and 13th.

The new DLC’s release comes at a good time for those who are contemplating purchasing Resident Evil 2 at a discount as they can now add all the bonus items for $5 to sweeten the deal.

[Source: TrueAchievements]