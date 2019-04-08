Anthem is getting an update today, and as such, Electronic Arts has revealed what the latest update will bring to the game. There has been a lot of talk about Anthem lately, and if you’re still playing the game, you’ll be happy to hear that today’s update focuses on bug fixes. I’ve seen lots of complaints in regards to bugs and glitches surrounding Anthem, so hopefully today’s 1.0.4.01 update will fix some or most of the issues that have been putting a damper on players’ experiences, at least in terms of glitches.

Anthem Update Patch Notes

The patch notes for update 1.0.4.01 are as follows:

Fixed an issue that was causing loot to drop for javelins other than the one being used.

Addressed a number of issues that could occasionally cause Nvidia highlights to crash.

Fixed an issue that was causing Elysian Cache items to not appear until completing another activity or restarting the game.

The newsfeed will now properly show content again upon launching into the game.

Fixed an issue that was causing Ursix and Titans to not spawn as frequently in Freeplay.

Fixed an issue that would cause the screen to shake when enabling DLSS and turning off motion blur.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause players not to be able to interact with Owen, or hear his audio at the end of the Legendary version of the mission “Finding Old Friends”.

Titans, Ursix, Luminaries and Fury enemies should no longer disappear when another player starts an Event in Freeplay.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last week, Anthem has been a popular topic of discussion among gamers and game developers. Thanks to Jason Schreier’s article detailing just what went wrong with Anthem, an open discussion has been had among gamers and more specifically, those who actually make the games that we play, going over the topic of developmental issues, and overworking employees. It is nice to see this type of discussion is being had, and hopefully it will result in a better experience for Anthem‘s playerbase going forward.

Are you still playing Anthem? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Electronic Arts]