Furwind, a cute, 2D platformer with adorable pixelated characters, will be coming to the PS4 and Vita sometime in summer 2019. It will be getting a digital and physical release on both platforms. Jandusoft helped Boomfire Games bring Furwind to consoles, following its 2018 PC debut.

Furwind was made by Boomfire Games, the Spanish studio behind Kick or Die. In it, you play as a fox who jumps, soars, and blasts through the traps, beasts, and bosses in your path. Your goal is to save the forest after an evil cult, the Darhûn, releases a sinister being into the land. Boomfire Games promises that there will be “levels full of life and color, with a unique pixel art style.”

Judging by this trailer, it looks like the studio has succeeded. You can see the influences from both Super Mario Bros. and Rayman:

Furwind supposedly will have an “inspiring OST with ambient and atmospherics sound effects that bring life to the world you’re exploring.” For those who speak other languages, it will be playable in English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Spanish.

PlayStation Vita owners will have another game to put on their shelves. Like Limited Run Games’ upcoming Nurse Love Syndrome , this platformer will be getting a physical copy. Its limited edition, which will be available for the PS4 and Vita, will be handled by Eastasiasoft.

Here is what is included with the physical limited editions of Furwind:

A physical copy of the game (region free)

A full-color printed manual

An original soundtrack CD

An individually numbered collector’s certificate

A collector’s box (with a beautifully embossed logo)

You can preorder it on April 11, 2019 from Play-Asia for the PS4 and Vita. You might want to get your wallets ready, as there will only be 1000 units made for the PS4 and 1500 units for the Vita. It will cost $34.99 and have free international shipping.

This isn’t Eastasiasoft’s first physical release. The Hong Kong-based publisher previously shipped out Rainbow Skies, Ghost Blade HD, Reverie, Rainbow Moon, and the Söldner-X games.