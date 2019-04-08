Bluepoint Games’ is easily best known for the stunning work on remasters for more than a decade, including standouts God of War Collection, Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. Most recently, the studio released Shadow of the Colossus, a full faithful PS4 remake of the PS2 original (which is the second time Bluepoint has worked with the game, first being the Ico and Shadow of the Colossus Collection). According to comments at GDC, the next Bluepoint game might not be a remaster or a remake, but a complete re-envisioning of a classic.

Since the release of Shadow of the Colossus, we’ve heard a lot of rumors about what Bluepoint might be working on. Early last year, it said that the studio was working on “a game millions of gamers are eagerly anticipating,” calling it a “remake of a classic.” This year’s Game Developers Conference didn’t give a ton of new details, but the game has officially been upgraded from “remake” to “re-envisioning.”

Bluepoint’s Technical Director Peter Dalton said “For Shadow of the Colossus we don’t call it a remaster, we coin it a remake due to the complexity of the project. And moving forward to our next project, we call it a re-envisioning, given that it goes well beyond what we thought was possible on Shadow of the Colossus.”

We called Shadow of the Colossus as near-perfect as a game can get, so if Bluepoint is going “well beyond” what they thought was possible with that masterpiece, then I can’t wait to see what they are coming out with next. Right now, it’s unclear if this re-envisioning will be to the extent of Resident Evil 2, with some moderate changes from the original while retaining the tone and intent. It stands to reason that would be the next step beyond a remake, but we’re going to have wait a little bit longer before we hear anything more about their re-envisioned classic.

[Source: GDC Vault; Via: PushSquare]