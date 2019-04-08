PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More

The Division 2 Stakes Its Claim by Topping the PlayStation Store for March 2019

playstation store march 2019

March 2019 was an exceptionally busy month for games. With releases like Devil May Cry 5The Division 2, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, it was almost impossible to keep up with everything being released. It was  also almost impossible to determine which game would ultimately come out on top. However, it looks like the soldiers fighting for Washington, D.C. proved to be most successful, as The Division 2 was the number one game on the PlayStation Store for March 2019. It was followed closely by Sony’s MLB The Show 19, which is always a hot seller.

Here are the full charts for the PlayStation Store from March 2019

PlayStation 4 Games

  1. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  2. MLB The Show 19
  3. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  4. Devil May Cry 5
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. NBA 2K19
  7. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
  8. Far Cry New Dawn
  9. Rainbow Six Siege
  10. FIFA 19

PlayStation VR Games

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Arizona Sunshine
  5. PlayStation VR Worlds
  6. Gun Club VR
  7. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  8. Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
  9. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  10. Borderlands 2 VR

Free-to-Play Games

  1. Apex Legends
  2. Fortnite
  3. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Lite
  4. War Face
  5. Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition
  6. Realm Royale
  7. Brawlhalla
  8. H1Z1: Battle Royale
  9. Warframe
  10. 3on3 FreeStyle

PlayStation Vita Games

  1. Jak and Daxter Collection
  2. Trillion: God of Destruction
  3. Mary Skelter: Nightmares
  4. God of War: Collection PS Vita
  5. Metal Gear Solic 3: Snake Eater – HD Collection PS Vita
  6. Persona 4 Golden
  7. Superdimension Neptune VS Sega Hard Girls
  8. Minecraft: PS Vita Edition
  9. Cosmic Star Heroine
  10. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition PS Vita

PS4 Themes

  1. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Dynamic Theme
  2. Red Moon Samurai Theme
  3. Legacy Dashboard Theme
  4. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme
  5. 1980s Retro City Theme
  6. Edge of the Galaxy 4K Dynamic Theme
  7. Alien Laser Cat Dynamic Theme
  8. Awake Wolf HiQ Theme
  9. Lonely Nights Theme
  10. Absolute Universe 4k Dynamic Theme

PlayStation Classics

  1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  2. Bully
  3. Psychonauts
  4. Destroy All Humans! 2
  5. The Warriors
  6. Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  7. Destroy All Humans!
  8. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  9. Star Ocean Till the End of Time
  10. Red Faction II

[Source: PlayStation Blog]