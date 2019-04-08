March 2019 was an exceptionally busy month for games. With releases like Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, it was almost impossible to keep up with everything being released. It was also almost impossible to determine which game would ultimately come out on top. However, it looks like the soldiers fighting for Washington, D.C. proved to be most successful, as The Division 2 was the number one game on the PlayStation Store for March 2019. It was followed closely by Sony’s MLB The Show 19, which is always a hot seller.

Here are the full charts for the PlayStation Store from March 2019

PlayStation 4 Games

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 MLB The Show 19 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Devil May Cry 5 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K19 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Far Cry New Dawn Rainbow Six Siege FIFA 19

PlayStation VR Games

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Arizona Sunshine PlayStation VR Worlds Gun Club VR Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Astro Bot Rescue Mission Borderlands 2 VR

Free-to-Play Games

Apex Legends Fortnite Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Lite War Face Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition Realm Royale Brawlhalla H1Z1: Battle Royale Warframe 3on3 FreeStyle

PlayStation Vita Games

Jak and Daxter Collection Trillion: God of Destruction Mary Skelter: Nightmares God of War: Collection PS Vita Metal Gear Solic 3: Snake Eater – HD Collection PS Vita Persona 4 Golden Superdimension Neptune VS Sega Hard Girls Minecraft: PS Vita Edition Cosmic Star Heroine Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition PS Vita

PS4 Themes

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Dynamic Theme Red Moon Samurai Theme Legacy Dashboard Theme Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme 1980s Retro City Theme Edge of the Galaxy 4K Dynamic Theme Alien Laser Cat Dynamic Theme Awake Wolf HiQ Theme Lonely Nights Theme Absolute Universe 4k Dynamic Theme

PlayStation Classics

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Bully Psychonauts Destroy All Humans! 2 The Warriors Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy Destroy All Humans! Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Star Ocean Till the End of Time Red Faction II

[Source: PlayStation Blog]