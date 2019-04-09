The latest Destiny 2 update is now live, and it’s making a ton of changes to some of the pre-Forsaken arc subclass trees. Many players complained that once the new subclass trees were introduced, older ones were left feeling useless and underpowered in comparison. Arc Week is buffing some of those Arc subclass trees (permanently) and adding arc singes and Mayhem in the Crucible so that players can try out the new functionality. Presumably, Bungie has plans for a Solar Week and Void Week in the future, but they haven’t announced anything at this time.

This patch also resolves some severe drop rate issues with lore and cosmetics that were preventing players from getting Titles and Triumphs. In a pleasant twist, Bungie provided some numbers, showing what the drop rates originally were and what they changed them to. If you’ve had trouble getting the Dreaming City ship to drop (I’m in this picture and I don’t like it) or haven’t managed to collect all of the Tangled Shore lore Triumphs, there’s been a significant increase in those drop rates.

There are a ton of updates, bug fixes, and improvements in the update, so check out the full patch notes below.

Destiny 2 Update 2.2.1 Patch Notes

Sandbox

TITAN

Striker—Code of the Juggernaut

Frontal Assault: Buff duration increased from 10 to 16 seconds Buff timer is now displayed on the HUD Buff now increases weapon damage 25% in PvE 20% in PvP

Knockout: Buff duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds Buff is no longer disabled after a melee attack In addition to breaking a shield, buff now triggers once you deal 60% damage to a target Any damage dealt after 60% refreshes the timer Increased bonus melee damage from 25% to 60%



General bug fix

Fixed an issue where Titans using Code of the Missile could perform the wrong melee

HUNTER

Arcstrider—Way of the Warrior

Combination Blow: Bonus melee damage can now be stacked 3 times Buff increases melee damage by 60% per stack in PvE Buff increases melee damage by 22.7% per stack in PvP This ability was previously 1 stack and increased melee damage by 50% Kills with this ability now heal 40 health in addition to starting health regen

Deadly Reach: Increased buff duration from 6 to 8 seconds Buff is no longer consumed by a melee hit



Arcstrider—Way of the Wind

Disorienting Blow: Increased the melee disorient distance from 4 meters to 6 meters Increased duration of disorient on players from 1.5 to 2 seconds

Focused Breathing: Increased dodge recharge bonus while sprinting from 50% to 100%

Combat Meditation: Increased bonus grenade and melee regeneration while bloodied by 25%

Lightning Reflexes: Increased damage resistance while dodging from 25% to 40% in PvP Increased damage resistance while dodging from 63% to 70% In PvE



WARLOCK

General Arc Changes

Stormcaller Super Damage scales up to 150% over 5 seconds of continuous use of the attack Updated FX and audio to support this functionality



Stormcaller—Attunement of Conduction

Chain Lightning Melee Can now chain up to 5 times, up from 1, and each individual target can be hit twice Chain damage decreased from 50 to 31 damage per hit

Arc Web Increase chain range from 10 meters to 12 meters Can now chain to many more targets, and back and forth between targets Chaining Arc damage now reduces the cooldown of your grenade Works with Arc Web chains and chains from Chain Lightning melee Earn 3% energy per instance of damage in PvE Earn 10% energy per instance of damage in PvP



Stormcaller—Attunement of the Elements

Electrostatic Surge: Increased bonus regeneration rate of Rift by 600% per nearby friendly Guardian Added a UI notification when the buff is active Now extends Rift duration from 15 to 20 seconds

Arc Soul: Extended duration from 8 to 12 seconds.



Voidwalker Nova Warp

Reduced initial charged detonation energy cost by 20%

Reduced energy cost of holding the charged detonation by 7%

Reduced time required to fully charge the charged detonation from 0.9 seconds to 0.7 seconds

Reduced Dark Blink cost by 20%

Increased base Super duration from 18 seconds to 22 seconds

Dawnblade Everlasting Fire

Tuned the amount of Super gained from Everlasting Fire Initial return increased from 10% to 13% Return then decays linearly over the course of 30 kills from 13% to 0.75% returned per kill



Abilities Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Warlock ability “Bloom” was not dealing any damage

Improved consistency of Handheld Supernova

Fixed a bug in which canceling Blade Barrage allows players to traverse across the map

Weapons

Weapon Changes

The Last Word Added a timer to the Fan Fire perk

The Wardcliff Coil Reduced PvE damage by 25% against bosses and vehicles



General Weapon Bug Fixes

Fixed a material on Coldheart that was no longer shiny

Fixed an issue where ready audio on Veist Submachine Guns was not playing on PS4

Updated the Meganeura perk’s description to be more accurate

Fixed an issue where Grenade Launcher initial ammo had been unintentionally reduced

Fixed an issue bug where the Powerful Statement ornament was visible in Loaded Question’s ornament socket before it had been obtained

Fixed an issue where Thorn dismantled faster than other Exotic weapons

Fixed an issue where the ATB Long Range scope was erroneously highlighting enemies when equipped on the Long Shadow Sniper Rifle

The Recluse now appears in Collections only when it has been obtained to match the behavior of other pinnacle PvP weapons

Fixed an issue that caused poor scope behavior on the Prospector’s ornament “Caution: Heavy Machinery”

Fixed an issue where Wish-Ender did not highlight targets while user was invisible

Fixed an issue where Jötunn was recorded as a Scout Rifle

Fixed an issue where the Vow could not be infused above 650

Fixed an issue where the accuracy ring was not visible on the reticle of Linear Fusion Rifles when using a controller on PC

Armor

Armor Bug fixes

Using Getaway Artist with Storm Grenades now correctly spawns a super-charged Arc soul

Crown of Tempests once again works with Ball Lightning

Stronghold will no longer drain heavy ammo while guarding with Black Talon

Investment

Rewards

Increased drop rate of items in the Last Wish Raid One Thousand Voices: 5% → 10% Glittering Key: 5% → 20% Used to acquire Last Wish ship “Ermine TAC-717” Wish-Maker Shell (Last Wish Ghost Shell): 2% → 20% Cleansing Knife (Last Wish Sparrow): 5% → 20%

Increased drop rate of items in the Dreaming City Pallas Galliot (Dreaming City Ship): 2% → 20% Starlight Shell (Dreaming City Ghost Shell): 2% → 20% Silver Tercel (Dreaming City Sparrow): 5% → 20%

Increased drop rate of Lore Books Cayde’s Stash Lore Cayde treasure map chests: 40% → 100% Planetary chests: 4% → 50% Dreaming City Lore Public event completed: 2.5% → 50% Ascendant challenge completed: 2.5% → 100% Blind Well completed (Tier 1–3): 5% → 50% Lost Sector completed: 1.25% → 100% The Marasenna lore book was missing two entries: Revanche I and Palingenesis III; these entries now unlock after you unlock all other entries. Tangled Shore Lore While Tangled Shore is the Flashpoint Public event completed: 6.5% → 50% Heroic adventure completed: 16% → 50% Lost Sector completed: 3% → 50%

Gunsmith reputation packages now only reward Gunsmith Weapons

Four new Exotic weapon catalysts are now available to drop in Nightfall, strikes, and the Crucible Prospector (Nightfall, strikes) Rat King (Nightfall, strikes) Hard Light (Nightfall, strikes) SUROS Regime (Crucible)

Xûr’s inventory now offers random rolled perks for armor

Fated Engrams from Xûr now have the chance to reward Forsaken Exotics

Quests/Bounties

Power Surge Bounties that have expired or been deleted are now available on the Drifter, though each bounty can still be completed only once per character

Power Surge Bounties now specify “Requires Annual Pass and Level 50” if either requirement is not met

Reaping in the Wilds Gambit Prime bounty now progresses from all high-value targets in free roam

Players who sided with the Vanguard on the Allegiance quest can now also bank Motes in normal Gambit to progress on the Prime Research quest step

Quest progress for the Survival Guide or Hidden Messages quest steps will now re-initialize properly; if you are stuck on these quest steps, you should abandon them and pick them up again from the Drifter to update the “tapes discovered” count

The weekly lockout reset for Invitations of the Nine has been moved to Thursday Reset (1700 UTC); players will now have two extra days to complete them before being locked out of a new Invitation the following Friday

Lost Sector Gambit Prime bounty now progresses from all Lost Sectors

All four weekly role bounties for Gambit Prime now grant powerful head rewards

Yes Sir, I’m A Closer weekly Gambit Prime bounty now awards 4 points for a win and 2 points for a loss, with a completion value of 20 points

Pursuits

Ada-1 will now offer all seven weapon frames each week

Players can still complete only two powerful frames each week, at which point remaining frames are removed until weekly reset

Fixed an issue where players could acquire pinnacle weapons once per character; pinnacle weapons are meant to be acquired only once per account

Drifter’s weekly role bounties will now properly count Motes wagered in the Reckoning when the Mote is a lower tier than the activity itself

Gambit Prime now counts to unlock the weekly Gambit clan engram

When recycling Synths at the Drifter, the error “Your Glimmer is full” will now be properly displayed on all four Synths

Fixed an issue with the Sentry emblem where killing Giant Blockers wasn’t incrementing the “Blockers killed” stat

Fixed an issue where the Gambit Prime weekly challenge didn’t display completion in the UI

Triumphs

Fixed an issue where Triumphs from previous seasons were counting Glory Win Streaks in the current season

Fixed an issue where the Triumph “The Best Offense” was not giving credit for all orbs generated

The Haul Triumphs “Greater Powers” and “IX” can now be completed and will initialize for players who have already completed them as soon as they enter Orbit

General

Arsenic Bite now drops with random rolls; removed Vestian Dynasty from the general loot pool

Fixed an issue where the BrayTech RWP Mk. II could not be infused above 600

Increased drop rate of Polestar II Ghost Shell from 1% to 4%

Fixed an issue where Obsidian Crystal would sometimes not drop from the Unidentified Frame quest step

Activities

Reckoning

Reckoning Tier 2 and Tier 3 boss kills now always have a chance to award a Gambit Prime weapon

Chances for weapon rewards increase each time a boss is killed without a weapon drop

Players near the bank should no longer be able to see waypoints until they jump through the portal When players jump through the portal, they should be placed in one of three active locations: Anytime before players begin capturing the bridge: over the horde mode area Anytime after players begin capturing the bridge, before they fully capture the bridge: at the beginning of the bridge After players fully capture the bridge and begin the boss fight: at the end of the bridge

Fixed an issue where the Tier 1 Deceived Nokris was not summoning its Taken Warbeasts

Gambit Prime

Some Reckoning weapons now have a chance to drop as match completion rewards from Gambit Prime

Chances increase after each Gambit Prime match without a weapon drop

An invasion kill now heals 8% of the Primeval’s health, down from 12%

The invasion portal cooldown time during the Primeval phase has been increased to 40 seconds, up from 30 seconds

This cooldown triggers after a player has been killed or successfully returns from an invasion

Fixed an issue where all Gambit medals that shipped in Forsaken were not displaying in the HUD when players earned them in Prime

Fixed an issue where the Primeval Hobgoblin was not functioning properly in Gambit Prime

Boss reintroduced to Gambit Prime

Fixed an issue where killing players in subsequent Wells of Light would unintentionally count towards earning the “Well Well Well” medal

Fixed on issue on Deep Six and New Arcadia where the Ascendant Primeval Servitor wasn’t summoning Immunity Blights

The Burrow front on Six Deep had some minor adjustments to reduce combatant/environment collisions

Gambit

High-value targets now have a chance to spawn during the first round of a Gambit match; the chance for the HVT to spawn in the second round has been increased

Private Matches: Sudden Death can now be enabled or disabled via the Rounds to Win options

Fixed an issue where the “Open 24/7” medal could be acquired during a Sudden Death round of Gambit

Fixed an issue where the “Rainmaker” medal could be acquired during a Sudden Death round of Gambit

Gambit intro cinematics now run at unlocked framerates on PC

Fixed an issue where Scorn Captain’s immunity totems were not properly shielding combatants

Fixed an issue where Drifter was announcing “Portal’s Up” after the round had ended

Reduced the number of required Blockers to send for the Taken Herder, Shepard, and Whisperer Triumphs

Reduced the number of required number of Motes to bank in order to achieve the Protect the Runner Triumphs

Fixed an issue where players who are restricted from the Crucible/Gambit due to poor network quality were unable to launch Gambit Private Matches

Fixed an issue where Infamy ranks could be repeatedly reset without needing to progress through the ranks between each reset

Strikes

Fixed an issue where the gravlift would sometimes be missing in the Warden of Nothing strike

Nightfall tickets now have min/max and +-25 for incrementing power reduction; this will allow players to get to the +100 power reduction easier to increase the score multiplier

Crucible

Competitive

Fixed an issue where players who are disconnected from Destiny servers could not rejoin games in the Competitive Crucible playlist.

Iron Banner

The curated roll “Wizened Rebuke” Fusion Rifle awarded from completing the “Atlas, Unbound” Triumph will now appear in Lord Saladin’s inventory so that players can inspect it prior to acquisition Once earned, the weapon may be viewed in Collections

The curated roll “Wizened Rebuke” Fusion Rifle can now be reacquired from Collections for the same cost as other Masterworked, curated roll weapons

The Heavy as Iron emblem may be earned when securing 2500 kills under the effects of the Iron Burden

Removed ship “Volk-CER” from Collections due to an issue impacting the ship Expect this to return in a future Season



Patrols

Fixed an issue where the architects would sometimes kill Guardians for absolutely no reason in a very specific area of the Dreaming City

Combatants

General

Fixed an issue where the Taken Hydra rotating shield would flicker when shielded by Taken Goblins

Fixed an issue where the Ultra Taken Hobgoblin was using the Swarm attack more frequently than intended

UI

General

Player will now always see equipped titles when inspecting another player

The weapon ornament “Powerful Statement” is no longer visible in the socket preview for Loaded Question before being obtained

Postmaster “open bundle confirmation” dialogue now shows appropriate strings when it pops up; would previously cause occasional crashes

Material cost no longer appears red on vendor tooltips if the item is not purchasable, but you have enough material

Fixed the description on some bounties to correctly read ” ability kills” instead of ” kills”

PC

General

Fixed an issue where performance on PC would slowly degrade over time

The last major update before this one kicked off the Season of the Drifter and made a few big weapon changes. Which changes in Destiny 2 update 2.2.1 are you most excited for? Are you going to be channeling the lightning for Arc Week?

[Source: Bungie]