Sony has recently filed a patent for prescription VR glasses that will presumably be used for PSVR. You can use the current PSVR headset while wearing glasses, but there is a noticeable dip in quality because of improper eye tracking. If you’re a glasses wearer, you might notice that PSVR can be blurry or distorted, so this patent seems like it’s aiming to improve that. As PSVR continues to grow, the idea of making it more accessible is definitely welcome.

In one of the diagrams on the patent, you can clearly see a person wearing these glasses and a headset over-top of them, much like you’d normally do if you already wear glasses to begin with. But the difference here is that it will reduce blurriness and other inaccuracies for the user. This is a great idea, but PSVR is already slightly blurry for non-glasses users anyway, so it’s unclear how much this will actually help.

It also raises some questions like how the glasses will be priced. Assuming this turns into a real device, will the glasses be sold separately or bundled with the headset? What will the process be like for matching a user’s prescription? The idea of getting prescription glasses to play video games is unusual, so there are a lot of unknowns at this point.

It could be something that never comes to fruition, though, as patents are filed all the time that never amount to anything. Many companies will file a patent as a ‘just in case’. Although, for all the glasses wearers, this could definitely be a neat idea if it ever came to be.

It would likely have to release alongside a new PSVR unit that would be made to accommodate the glasses’ design. This could be an issue, as Sony would have to find it necessary from a business perspective to justify the cost of production. Whatever happens, hopefully Sony will continue to make the platform more enticing so new users can experience the plethora of great games available.

[Source: IGN]