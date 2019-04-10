The Dreamiverse is already expanding to other parts of the world. Media Molecule and Sony Interactive have announced that Dreams Early Access will be making its way to Japan on April 22, 2019, less than a week after the it launches in North America.

Dreams Universe Early Access will be available in Japan from April 22nd! #DreamsPS4 https://t.co/DutGzmYXsX — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) April 10, 2019

Known as Dreams Universe in Japan, the Japanese Dreams Early Access will allow certain Japanese players to be among the first to play what will become the final version of Dreams. However, similar to the North American release, it will be sold in limited quantities. It will be available from April 22nd-April 26th, though the PlayStation Blog post states sales of Dreams may end if the limit is reached before the cutoff. However, it is also possible for it to go back on sale at some point in the future.

Dreams Early Access Release for Japan Coming in Late April

Dreams Early Access Edition will allow players to create full creations and share them with the world. This version will feature a limited version of Dreams, though it will be available at a reduced price. Previously-announced features, like VR and the Dreams campaign, will not be present at launch, but they will be added at a later date. As this is Early Access, Dreams will be in a very early state. However, anyone who already owns Dreams is able to upgrade to the full version once it’s available. It will cost 3,132 yen at launch.

The worldwide release of Dreams has becoming more of a reality following the conclusion of the Creator Beta earlier in the year. It’s certainly exciting to see this long-gestating project finally coming together.

Dreams Early Access version will release on April 16, 2019 in the United States and Canada. It will release in Japan on April 22, 2019, exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]