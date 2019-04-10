PlayStation Network has been active for over a decade. That means many people are stuck with the PSN ID they hurriedly made for themselves as teenagers or children. Finally, the less fortunate among us have the option to right the wrongs of their younger selves. As of writing, PSN ID changes will officially go live later today on the PlayStation 4.

Sony announced the news on the PlayStation Blog. Of course, there are a few caveats that PlayStation fans may want to consider before jumping at the chance to switch things around. Sony has noted in the past that every PS4 game published after April 1, 2018 should adhere to the PSN ID changes. However, this isn’t a guarantee, as not every title has been tested with the name change feature. Don’t fret, though. As Social Media Director Sid Shuman noted in the blog post, “the large majority of most actively played PS4 games support the feature.”

There are only two ways players can implement a name change: Via PS4 settings or in a web browser. The first name change will be offered free of charge. However, each time thereafter will cost players $9.99, and there’s no limit to how many times a name change can be applied. For those who change their PSN ID and later decide they want to revert back to the previous one, this, too, can be done for free.

As with anything this monumental, there are risks to changing a PSN ID. Some of the more worrying issues that players may encounter include a loss of Trophy progress, leaderboard data, and saved game progress. Additionally, some DLC, including that of the paid variety, may no longer be accessible following a name change. A list of games that are officially compatible with the online ID changes has been provided on the PlayStation website.

For more information on the matter and an FAQ rundown, be sure to visit the aforementioned PlayStation Blog post.