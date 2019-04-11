SCUF Gaming has a new series of designs launching for its line of Vantage controllers. This time, the theme gets galactic. The Vantage Cosmic Collection is available to purchase now on SCUF’s official website. Four space-centric designs are included in the collection: Galaxy, Nebula, Star Storm, and Supernova. Pricing for each of the four controllers in SCUF’s Vantage Cosmos Collection starts at $189.95.
To get a closer look at each of the four cosmic designs, check out the image gallery featured below:
Akin to other SCUF Vantage controllers, every device comes packed with a whole host of features, 15 to be exact, all of which are geared towards high-quality performance and precision gaming. This particular kind of SCUF controller is equipped with the following features and benefits:
- Paddle Control System
- Sax Buttons
- Remapping Switch
- Trigger Control System
- Adjustable Hair Triggers
- Trigger Stops
- Trigger Covers
- Customizable Thumbsticks
- D-pad & Control Disc
- Interchangeable Faceplate
- Removable Vibration Modules
- Audio Touch Bar
- Audio Port
- Reset Button
Here is what to expect from the controller’s packaging:
- SCUF Vantage Controller
- SCUF Vantage Protection Case (Wireless/Wired models only)
- 10ft High Speed Braided Micro-USB Cable
- 2x Long Domed Thumbsticks
- 2x Long Trigger Covers
- 2x Anti-friction Rings
- 1x Control Disc
- 1x SCUF Key (0.9mm)
- Product Manual
- Product Guide
- Quick Start Guide
- Sticker Pack
[Source: SCUF Gaming]