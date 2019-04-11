SCUF Gaming has a new series of designs launching for its line of Vantage controllers. This time, the theme gets galactic. The Vantage Cosmic Collection is available to purchase now on SCUF’s official website. Four space-centric designs are included in the collection: Galaxy, Nebula, Star Storm, and Supernova. Pricing for each of the four controllers in SCUF’s Vantage Cosmos Collection starts at $189.95.

To get a closer look at each of the four cosmic designs, check out the image gallery featured below:

SCUF Vantage Cosmic Controllers Are Available Now WATCH GALLERY

Akin to other SCUF Vantage controllers, every device comes packed with a whole host of features, 15 to be exact, all of which are geared towards high-quality performance and precision gaming. This particular kind of SCUF controller is equipped with the following features and benefits:

Paddle Control System

Sax Buttons

Remapping Switch

Trigger Control System

Adjustable Hair Triggers

Trigger Stops

Trigger Covers

Customizable Thumbsticks

D-pad & Control Disc

Interchangeable Faceplate

Removable Vibration Modules

Audio Touch Bar

Audio Port

Reset Button

Here is what to expect from the controller’s packaging:

SCUF Vantage Controller

SCUF Vantage Protection Case (Wireless/Wired models only)

10ft High Speed Braided Micro-USB Cable

2x Long Domed Thumbsticks

2x Long Trigger Covers

2x Anti-friction Rings

1x Control Disc

1x SCUF Key (0.9mm)

Product Manual

Product Guide

Quick Start Guide

Sticker Pack

[Source: SCUF Gaming]