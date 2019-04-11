PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Experience the Cosmos With These Newly Released SCUF Vantage Controller Designs

scuf vantage cosmic controllers
SCUF Gaming has a new series of designs launching for its line of Vantage controllers. This time, the theme gets galactic. The Vantage Cosmic Collection is available to purchase now on SCUF’s official website. Four space-centric designs are included in the collection: Galaxy, Nebula, Star Storm, and Supernova. Pricing for each of the four controllers in SCUF’s Vantage Cosmos Collection starts at $189.95.

Akin to other SCUF Vantage controllers, every device comes packed with a whole host of features, 15 to be exact, all of which are geared towards high-quality performance and precision gaming. This particular kind of SCUF controller is equipped with the following features and benefits:

  • Paddle Control System
  • Sax Buttons
  • Remapping Switch
  • Trigger Control System
  • Adjustable Hair Triggers
  • Trigger Stops
  • Trigger Covers
  • Customizable Thumbsticks
  • D-pad & Control Disc
  • Interchangeable Faceplate
  • Removable Vibration Modules
  • Audio Touch Bar
  • Audio Port
  • Reset Button

Here is what to expect from the controller’s packaging:

  • SCUF Vantage Controller
  • SCUF Vantage Protection Case (Wireless/Wired models only)
  • 10ft High Speed Braided Micro-USB Cable
  • 2x Long Domed Thumbsticks
  • 2x Long Trigger Covers
  • 2x Anti-friction Rings
  • 1x Control Disc
  • 1x SCUF Key (0.9mm)
  • Product Manual
  • Product Guide
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Sticker Pack
For those interested in picking up a performance-focused PlayStation 4 controller, but do not have an affinity for SCUF’s newest designs, no worries. The company has a wide variety of other colors and designs to choose from, as well. There also exists a number of customization options. In addition, SCUF recently launched the SCUF Vantage NBA2KL PS4 controller. Its NBA2K-inspired design ensures it stands out from the crowd. Like the other controllers, the NBA2KL PS4 controller is available for purchase on SCUF’s website for $229.95.

[Source: SCUF Gaming]