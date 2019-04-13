Earlier this week, The Division 2 players discovered an in-game mural that contained a homophobic slur. The image in question depicted a police officer eating a donut while wearing a badge numbered “FA6607” (leetspeak for you know what).

Some players theorized that the mural was Ubisoft’s take on the cover of 1981 Black Flag single, Police Story, because it bears resemblance to its promotional materials (which also carried the slur). However, a response by the developer suggests that the art was mistakenly added to the game.

“It’s been brought to our attention that a piece of street art in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 contained offensive content,” a Ubisoft representative told Kotaku. “We removed the image from the game via a patch on Thursday, April 11. We apologize that this image slipped through our content review processes, and we are currently reviewing them in order to avoid this kind of oversight from occurring in the future.”

Ubisoft didn’t explain how the image made it into the game but both its inclusion and removal sparked a debate among the gaming community.

Alongside removing the slur, the patch applied the following fixes:

Fixed not being able to fast travel to the Castle settlement.

Fixed several cases of abnormal Bounty boss skill-use behaviour.

Fixed an issue causing the Nemesis crafting materials to be unobtainable.

Fixed Delta-03 error occurring at the end of Conflict matches.

Fixed an issue that would cause the pathfinding line to behave abnormally when in close proximity to your destination.

Fixed the “donating” sound playing repeatedly after having donated and abandoned a daily mission.

Fixed an issue related to cache countdown timers.

Fixed an issue where Specialization ammunition drop rate was lower than intended

