This week’s PS4 new releases includes the fast-paced God’s Trigger, a fun time building with My Time At Porta, serious table time with Snooker 19, and a whole lot of zomies with World War Z. The Vita also receives a visual novel in Nurse Love Syndrome Re:Therapy, and the PSVR gets a wonderful experience with Ghost Giant.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases

PS Vita New Releases

Crossovers By Powgi (Digital – Cross Buy) – Out 4/17

Iron Snout (Digital – Cross Buy)

Nurse Love Syndrome Re:Therapy (Digital) – Out 4/18

PSVR New Releases

Ghost Giant (Digital, Retail)

QuiVr (Digital)

Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown (Digital)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

