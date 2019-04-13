Ubisoft has released patch notes for its next major Rainbow Six Siege update, outlining balance changes that it’ll be making to the game’s operators.
Patch notes are as follows:
LION
- Replaced the scan outline by a red ping debuff
- Reduced the ability warning from 3 to 1.5 seconds
- Reduced the scanning from 4 to 2 seconds
- Reduced the ability cool-down from 27 to 15 seconds
- Increased the number of charges from 2 to 3
CAPITÃO
- Reducing damage per tick from 19 to 12
- Size of the area of effect increased
- The area takes 2 seconds to reach its maximum size
- The arrows follow a straight trajectory until 10 meters. After that, they will start to fall due to gravity.
NOMAD
- Added an idle sound cue to activated Airjabs.
- Stun grenades replace her Claymore.
YING
- In order to make Ying’s Candelas more intuitive and simple, we have inverted the cooking mechanic.
KAID
- We have reduced the TCSG12 total ammunition to 51 (from 61).
- The AUG-A3 damage is increased to 33 (from 27).
MAESTRO
- To reduce the effectiveness of his Evil eyes, its bulletproof windows will now be half-way opened when affected EMPs or Shock Drones.
BLITZ
- To reduce the frustration generated by this operator, the ballistic shield flash cool-down has been increased (from 2 to 7 seconds.)
ECHO
- IQ can now detect Echo when he is using his PDA.
Ubisoft also provided a status update on Doc and Rook, and Ash. According to the developer, the previous patch’s MP5 decrease resulted in a slight reduction in Doc and Rook’s pick rates and win ratios. As a result, they are now in line with the rest of the defenders in terms of statistics.
As far as Ash is concerned, the removal of ACOG with Burnt Horizon saw an “impressive” drop of 20 percent in her pick rate, and her win ratio has improved.
For more on Rainbow Six Siege, check out our review.
[Source: Ubisoft]