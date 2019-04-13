Ubisoft has released patch notes for its next major Rainbow Six Siege update, outlining balance changes that it’ll be making to the game’s operators.

Patch notes are as follows:

LION

Replaced the scan outline by a red ping debuff

Reduced the ability warning from 3 to 1.5 seconds

Reduced the scanning from 4 to 2 seconds

Reduced the ability cool-down from 27 to 15 seconds

Increased the number of charges from 2 to 3

CAPITÃO

Reducing damage per tick from 19 to 12

Size of the area of effect increased

The area takes 2 seconds to reach its maximum size

The arrows follow a straight trajectory until 10 meters. After that, they will start to fall due to gravity.

NOMAD

Added an idle sound cue to activated Airjabs.

Stun grenades replace her Claymore.

YING

In order to make Ying’s Candelas more intuitive and simple, we have inverted the cooking mechanic.

KAID

We have reduced the TCSG12 total ammunition to 51 (from 61).

The AUG-A3 damage is increased to 33 (from 27).

MAESTRO

To reduce the effectiveness of his Evil eyes, its bulletproof windows will now be half-way opened when affected EMPs or Shock Drones.

BLITZ

To reduce the frustration generated by this operator, the ballistic shield flash cool-down has been increased (from 2 to 7 seconds.)

ECHO

IQ can now detect Echo when he is using his PDA.

Ubisoft also provided a status update on Doc and Rook, and Ash. According to the developer, the previous patch’s MP5 decrease resulted in a slight reduction in Doc and Rook’s pick rates and win ratios. As a result, they are now in line with the rest of the defenders in terms of statistics.

As far as Ash is concerned, the removal of ACOG with Burnt Horizon saw an “impressive” drop of 20 percent in her pick rate, and her win ratio has improved.

For more on Rainbow Six Siege, check out our review.

[Source: Ubisoft]